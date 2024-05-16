Billtrust Announces 2024 Trailblazer Award Winners

Customers Recognized for Outstanding Achievements at Billtrust Insight 2024

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, announced the recipients of its 2024 Trailblazer Awards during a ceremony held April 24, 2024, at Billtrust Insight, the company's educational conference and user event. The Trailblazer Awards recognize Billtrust customers making significant achievements in digitally transforming their order-to-cash processes and improving their customers' experiences.

Billtrust customers Angela Richards of Express Services, Inc. and Karen Singleton of Specialty Products & Insulation each took top honors as Champions of the Year, and representatives from Ferguson, Parrish-Hare Electrical Supply, Richards Building Supply, Peter Millar and White Cap were also recognized. Calvin Mathis of Genuine Parts Company received the Hall of Fame award posthumously.

"Our customers are everything to us, and the Trailblazer Awards are an incredible opportunity to recognize those who are setting a new benchmark moving finance forward in their companies and offering their customers a world-class experience," said Billtrust CEO Sunil Rajasekar.

2024 Trailblazer Award recipients are:

Champion of the Year – Angela Richards , Express Services, Inc.

, Express Services, Inc. Champion of the Year – Karen Singleton , Specialty Products & Insulation

, Specialty Products & Insulation CFO Innovator of the Year – Ted Dometita , Richards Building Supply

, Richards Building Supply CX Excellence – Ferguson

Sustainability Champion – Parrish-Hare Electrical Supply

Business Impact Accelerator – Toni Mitchell , Peter Millar

, Payments Powerhouse – Stacie Ganganna, White Cap

Hall of Fame – Calvin Mathis, Genuine Parts Company (posthumous)

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

