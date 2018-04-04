Billtrust announces appointment of Steve Pinado as President

Pinado, who previously served as Group CEO at Jonas Software, brings more than 20 years of relevant experience in payment-enabled software applications and financial technologies. His leadership experience includes corporate strategy, business development, mergers and acquisitions, finance and organizational development.

"We are thrilled to bring on Steve as our first Billtrust President," said Flint Lane, Founder and CEO at Billtrust. "His track record and experience will help us on our journey to be the globally dominant provider of B2B billing and payment solutions."

Pinado, along with several other members of Billtrust's executive team will be speaking at the company's upcoming customer event, Billtrust Summit 2018. To date, the annual event is well on its way to breaking previous attendance records from years past and will showcase Billtrust's latest technological advances and innovations that are helping businesses increase cash flow.

"I am fortunate to have joined such a talented team at Billtrust," said Pinado. "I look forward to contributing to the company's innovative and strategic vision. We have outlined aggressive business goals and I have nothing but the utmost confidence that this organization will not only achieve them, but will continue to lead the way in the payments space."

Pinado earned his BS in Finance from Morehouse College and his MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College.

