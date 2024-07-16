Billtrust CEO Sunil Rajasekar to Deliver Keynote Presentation at Credit Research Foundation August Forum & EXPO

"Generative AI: Walking Before You Run" to Address AI's Past, Present and Future

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, announced that CEO Sunil Rajasekar will be delivering the keynote presentation, "Generative AI: Walking Before You Run," at the Credit Research Foundation (CRF) August Forum & EXPO, August 5, 2024, in Nashville, TN.

Rajasekar will discuss AI's history, present and future, with a practical eye on identifying low-hanging fruit, allowing attendees to leverage AI for efficiency and improved decision making while gaining confidence to later expand into more sophisticated workflows.

"Understanding AI and harnessing its potential is a must for finance teams, where innovation hinges on digital intelligence," said Mike Bevilacqua, Chief Content & Education Officer, CRF. "We're pleased to have Sunil Rajasekar as a presenter, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise to help attendees create world-class customer experiences while improving key metrics and impacting business results."

Rajasekar has over two decades of experience in the business software industry. Prior to joining Billtrust in 2022, he served as the President of Mindbody, a leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness and beauty industries. Other roles include General Manager at eBay and CTO of Lithium Technologies. Sunil serves on the board of Harvey Mudd and Storable, and he is an active investor and advisor to startups.

The two-and-a-half-day CRF August Forum event is focused on providing attendees with executive-level education and opportunities to network with credit executives to discuss challenges and best practices. The agenda will also include an interactive small group discussion, a personal development session, and an Open Forum session on the final day allowing attendees to ask questions about current challenges and share best practices. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the exhibit hall and speak with the top industry service providers about their products and services. The event will take place August 5-7, 2024, at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN.

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

