Billtrust Earns G2 AR Automation Leader Status for 21st Consecutive Quarter

30 Badges in the Summer 2026 Report Reflect Consistent, Verified Customer Recognition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B accounts receivable (AR) workflow and payment software, today announced it has maintained its position as a G2 Grid® for Accounts Receivable Automation Software Leader for 21 straight quarters, a milestone powered entirely by verified customer feedback. Billtrust earned 30 badges in the new Summer 2026 report, including top rankings across the following categories:

Enterprise Grid® for Accounts Receivable Software

Mid-Market Grid® for Accounts Receivable Software

Grid® Report for Credit and Collections

Mid-Market Grid® for Credit and Collections Software

Enterprise Grid® for Enterprise Payment Software

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 serves more than 100 million software buyers each year, highlighting top-performing companies and products based on genuine, current reviews submitted by real users.

"Reaching 21 consecutive quarters as a G2 Leader is proof that our customers are seeing a real, measurable impact from our platform every day," said Dillon Nugent, Chief Marketing Officer at Billtrust. "We're proud that the voice of our customers continues to drive recognition like this, and it pushes us to keep raising the bar on what our platform delivers – cash flow our customers can see coming and count on."

What Billtrust customers are saying speaks for itself. Here's how B2B finance and AR professionals have described their experience on G2:

"I find Billtrust incredibly easy to use, which makes it very convenient for managing my daily routines in billing. The application is quick, particularly when downloading information, which significantly reduces the time it takes to resolve various tasks. I appreciate how quickly it processes invoices and provides account details, simply by entering an account and invoice number. This ease of use makes my daily operations seamless and efficient. The client tool in Billtrust is very valuable to me as it facilitates efficient client connections and offers thorough documentation for managing client needs. Overall, Billtrust's speed, ease of use, and the specific tools it offers contribute greatly to my workflow, and I'm impressed by its performance compared to other tools that I have used in the past."

"I appreciate how easy and smooth the setup process was when I started using Billtrust, which made the transition effortless. I love how Billtrust has made handling credit applications much smoother compared to the previous paper applications system. It centralizes everything, making it simpler to send links to customers and keep everything in one place, which significantly streamlines my workflow. The system's ease of navigation stands out as a particularly useful feature, as it allows for quick and efficient management of all tasks without confusion. I value the fact that Billtrust operates as an all-in-one program, consolidating everything into a single platform rather than having to juggle multiple systems. This convenience makes my job much easier, and overall, everything about Billtrust would make me choose it again."

"Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Congratulations to Billtrust for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the authentic experiences of real users."

The Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Accounts Receivable Automation category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders choose Billtrust to get paid faster, control costs, and maximize customer satisfaction. As a B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software market leader, we provide the world's leading brands with AI-powered solutions to delight their buyers across the full AR lifecycle—from invoice presentment to payment application. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on meaningful customer outcomes.

SOURCE Billtrust