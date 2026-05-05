Billtrust Turns Payment Behavior into Actionable Signals with Buyer Payment Portal and Cash Forecast Launch

New innovations improve buyer self‑service while delivering earlier visibility that finance teams can trust for liquidity planning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software, today announced the availability of new AI‑driven Buyer Payment Portal and Cash Forecasting capabilities, along with expanded payment controls and international payment options. Together, the new capabilities help AR teams accelerate collections, improve buyer payment experiences, and gain earlier cash flow visibility from one platform.

As interest rates remain volatile and CFOs face continued pressure to improve cash predictability, many AR teams still rely on lagging indicators such as DSO averages and static forecasting models. At the same time, buyers increasingly expect digital, self‑service payment experiences which many B2B organizations struggle to meet with legacy portals and fragmented payment tools. Billtrust's latest innovations address both challenges by directly connecting buyer payment behavior to cash flow intelligence.

A Buyer Payment Portal That Guides Action, Not Just Visibility

Billtrust's new Buyer Payment Portal delivers a branded, self‑service experience where buyers can view invoices, manage balances, enroll in Autopay, and make payments across multiple methods with a single, unified checkout.

Smart payment recommendations guide buyers on what to pay and when. Based on live supplier policies, the portal highlights opportunities for early‑pay discount capture, surcharge avoidance, and optimal payment timing directly within the payment flow. Instead of AR teams answering, 'What should I pay?' inquiries, buyers can act independently with confidence.

"For too long, buyer portals have been passive. They display invoices, but they don't help buyers decide how to pay," said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer at Billtrust. "Because we go the extra mile to help our customers provide a world-class experience, we built the Buyer Payment Portal to actively guide buyers toward the actions that benefit both sides of the transaction, while giving AR teams their time back."

For suppliers, the portal is fully configurable within Billtrust workspace, enabling AR teams to manage payment methods, branding, and access without submitting support tickets.

Cash Forecast Capability Built on Live Payment Behavior

Billtrust also introduces Cash Forecast, a new analytics capability. The solution generates a self‑updating 13‑week AR cash forecast by ingesting Billtrust payment activity, invoicing data, and a daily open AR balance file, providing a more complete view of receivables across all payment channels.

An agentic alert layer continuously monitors buyer‑level behavioral signals such as days‑to‑pay drift, Autopay enrollment changes, and payment modality shifts. When material changes occur, finance teams are shown which buyers are driving the variance along with the projected cash impact broken down by week to enable earlier, more confident liquidity decisions.

"Treasury teams don't need another report – they need an earlier signal," Schommer said. "By analyzing live buyer payment behavior across all receivables activity on the Billtrust platform, not limited to a single ERP or payment channel, Cash Forecast helps finance leaders see changes sooner, understand exactly what's driving them, and plan with greater confidence."

"Buyer-level behavioral signals, such as payment timing shifts, autopay changes, and modality drift, have been a consistent blind spot in cash forecasting, even among companies with large data assets," said Kevin Permenter, Research Director, IDC. "The ability to surface those signals at the individual buyer level, with explainability, represents a meaningful step forward in AR intelligence."

Expanded Payment Controls and Global Reach

The new capabilities are complemented by additional enhancements designed to increase payment predictability and expand global reach:

Autopay : AR teams can directly enroll specific buyers, lock enrollments, and control which payment dates buyers can use, ensuring scheduled payments land when the supplier needs them.

: AR teams can directly enroll specific buyers, lock enrollments, and control which payment dates buyers can use, ensuring scheduled payments land when the supplier needs them. Expanded Payment Links : Suppliers can create and manage payment links and reusable pre‑payment templates directly, enabling faster payments for deposits, milestone billing, and custom amounts.

: Suppliers can create and manage payment links and reusable pre‑payment templates directly, enabling faster payments for deposits, milestone billing, and custom amounts. International Payment Modalities: New international payment options allow suppliers to accept additional local payment methods, while maintaining business rules, reconciliation, and reporting.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders choose Billtrust to get paid faster, control costs, and maximize customer satisfaction. As a B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software market leader, we provide the world's leading brands with AI-powered solutions to delight their buyers across the full AR lifecycle—from invoice presentment to payment application. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on meaningful customer outcomes.

SOURCE Billtrust