Billtrust Expands Business Payments Network with CSI Payments Platform Integration

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , the leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, announced that its Business Payments Network (BPN) is now integrated with global accounts payable automation leader, Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI), enabling their customers to automate payment delivery to suppliers through the network. In addition, CSI will be able to offer BPN access to financial institutions using their platform.

BPN has seen strong supplier adoption and a growing roster of network partners since its inception in November 2018. Since then, over one million transactions have flowed through the network, while invoices available to pay total over $275 billion.

"We've long recognized CSI as an AP innovator that continually increases volume to suppliers in our network," said Nick Babinsky, Vice President & General Manager, Business Payments Network at Billtrust. "We're thrilled to formally announce that we are partnering with CSI as they expand BPN supplier access to their corporate customers and financial institutions."

"Seamlessly integrating with Billtrust's Business Payments Network offers our customers more opportunities to deliver supplier payments and strengthen trade relationships," said David Disque, President, CSI. "Billtrust is the premier provider of accounts receivable solutions and has revolutionized digital B2B payments with BPN, so I'm very pleased to add them to our growing list of strategic technology partners."

About Billtrust's Business Payments Network (BPN)

Billtrust's Business Payments Network (BPN) is a first-to-market, supplier-driven platform which streamlines electronic payment delivery and enables financial institutions and corporate buyers to directly deliver digital payments to suppliers' acceptance platforms. BPN allows complex financial and payment data to seamlessly come together at scale while providing reconciliation to suppliers and buyers. Participating buyers and financial institutions can also facilitate payment automation with access to BPN's supplier directory, a transparent listing of supplier payment preferences. Learn more at Billtrust.com/BPN .

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

About CSI

CSI provides enterprise-ready payment solutions to world-leading brands with their highly secure payments platform that include CSI Paysystems, CSI Travel, CSI Go, CSI Connect, CSI Invoice, global-fleet fuel cards, and white-label licensing for banks. CSI customers can automate 100 percent of their B2B payables including virtual credit card, proprietary network, ACH, check or FX with cross-border payments settled in local currency. CSI is a certified Mastercard processor and has obtained Visa Ready for Business Solutions approval. CSI is now a fully owned division of Edenred SA, the world leader in transactional solutions for companies, employees and merchants. Learn more at www.corporatespending.com .

