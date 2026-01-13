Billtrust Launches Agentic VoIP, Reducing Collections Call Handling Time by Up to 50%

VoIP enhances human-led collections with efficiency, visibility, and compliance

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , the leader in B2B accounts receivable (AR) workflow and payment software, today announced Agentic VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), a breakthrough AI-powered feature embedded in the Billtrust Collections workspace. This innovation helps AR teams reduce call handling time by up to 50%, enabling faster, smarter, and more auditable calls translating into thousands of hours saved annually and significant efficiency gains. By eliminating fragmented workflows and manual documentation, teams can double their daily call capacity and improve cash flow visibility.

Collections calls have historically been the most valuable yet least visible part of the AR process, but they are often unstructured, undocumented, and disconnected from measurable outcomes. Agentic VoIP changes that by transforming every call into structured data that fuels insight and action. By integrating internet-based calling, real-time transcription, and AI-generated summaries directly into the Collections platform, Billtrust enables finance teams to:

Streamline workflows with one-click calling and automated follow-up tasks.

Gain confidence and control through centralized call data and contextual insights.

Improve visibility with auditable call records feeding into Collections Analytics.

Amplify human intelligence by reducing manual documentation and freeing collectors to focus on customer engagement.

"Agentic VoIP represents the next step in our evolution from workflow automation to intelligent engagement," said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer at Billtrust. "While competitors are racing toward fully autonomous calling, Billtrust's human-first approach ensures compliance, trust, and personalization which are critical factors for collections success."

Key features of Agentic VoIP include:

AI-Driven Efficiency : One-click calling, live transcription, and AI summaries reduce prep and documentation, so collectors stay focused on outreach.

: One-click calling, live transcription, and AI summaries reduce prep and documentation, so collectors stay focused on outreach. Centralized Call Data : Call context, documents, transcripts, and follow-ups appear in one workspace, eliminating tool switching.

: Call context, documents, transcripts, and follow-ups appear in one workspace, eliminating tool switching. Performance Visibility: Each call becomes structured data, improving tracking, auditability, and workflow consistency.

Agentic VoIP follows a series of advancements introduced in 2025, including Agentic Email and Agentic Procedures, all designed to bring AI-powered intelligence into the Collections process. Together, these innovations reinforce Billtrust's commitment to helping finance leaders accelerate cash flow, control costs, and maximize customer satisfaction.

Finance leaders choose Billtrust to get paid faster, control costs, and maximize customer satisfaction. As a B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software market leader, we provide the world's leading brands with AI-powered solutions to delight their buyers across the full AR lifecycle—from invoice presentment to payment application.

