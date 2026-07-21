Billtrust is First AR Platform to Connect Live Invoice-to-Cash Intelligence to Claude and Microsoft Copilot

Finance teams can now ask and receive instant answers about cash flow, invoice aging, and payment risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the B2B Cash Generation Platform, announced the launch of the Billtrust MCP Server, becoming the first AR platform to directly connect live invoice-to-cash intelligence to leading AI assistants via the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Finance teams can now query their live invoice-to-cash data directly from inside Microsoft Copilot™ and Claude™, using plain language to get data-backed answer in seconds without logging into a separate platform or stitching data together from multiple sources.

Billtrust users can receive structured, read-only access across four domains: invoicing, payments, cash application, and AR analytics. A CFO can ask AI to "Summarize our AR risk going into quarter end" and instantly receive an executive summary. An AR manager can ask "Which accounts are trending late?" and receive a ranked list by outstanding balance and days past due, without opening a single report. Answers pull from connected tools such as an ERP, CRM or FP&A system, plus Billtrust's AR intelligence trained on anonymized payment data from 13 million buyers and $1T+ in annual invoice volume.

"For 25 years, Billtrust has been building the largest payments intelligence network in B2B, and that history has always been our customers' greatest advantage," said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer at Billtrust. "What changes today is where that insight lives. Finance teams shouldn't have to leave the AI workspace where they're already making decisions. The Billtrust MCP Server puts AR data where it's more accessible, so the answer is always one question away."

Billtrust is building a future where finance teams don't just see their AR data inside Claude and Copilot – they can act on it. An embedded Billtrust user interface and a pre-built prompt library will be available, as well as the ability to send collections outreach, apply payments, escalate disputes, and initiate early payment campaigns from inside their AI workspace. With the Billtrust MCP, finance teams will turn insight into cash faster and with less manual work standing in the way.

"The integration gap has been the single biggest obstacle to AI delivering real value in finance operations. AR data is among the most predictive financial signals a company has. It tells you what's moving, what's at risk, and what's about to break, but until now it has been effectively invisible to the AI tools where financial decisions get made. Billtrust's MCP Server is a meaningful step toward closing that gap," said Kevin Permenter, Research Director at IDC.

To ensure security and privacy, each customer's data stays within their own environment and is never exposed to other users. AI tools receive only the structured answers they need, never raw data access, and every query is tracked with a complete audit trail. For IT teams, setup is straightforward and configured once through the identity provider already in use, with nothing new to maintain.

Finance teams interested in learning more can go here.

About Billtrust

Billtrust is the B2B Cash Generation Platform, built to release the cash trapped in accounts receivable – faster, and at the best economics. Finance leaders use Billtrust as a single, frictionless system for the full invoice-to-cash cycle, converting earned revenue into cash they can predict, defend, and deploy. Powered by the largest B2B buyer network in the industry, with 13 million buyers and $1 trillion in annual invoice volume, Billtrust turns AR data into the intelligence that makes cash generation effortless.

SOURCE Billtrust