Billtrust Launches AI-Powered Collections Agentic Procedures, Delivering Precision at Scale for AR Teams

Outreach optimization harnesses network-wide data to boost recovery rates, cut manual effort, and elevate the customer experience

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , the leader in B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software, today announced the launch of Collections Agentic Procedures, a first-of-its kind capability within its Collections solution. Collections Agentic Procedures redefines how finance teams collect by replacing static playbooks with adaptive methods that learn from every customer interaction and recommend the most effective outreach strategy.

Using network-wide behavioral data to segment buyers by risk and payment behavior, Collections Agentic Procedures recommends the optimal outreach sequence – timing, frequency, channel – for each segment. This ensures collections teams avoid one-size-fits-all playbooks while reducing wasted effort and minimizing customer contact fatigue.

Collections Agentic Procedures is powered by Billtrust Insights360, an embedded AI intelligence layer within the Billtrust platform that analyzes buyer behavior and delivers actionable insights across core accounts receivable (AR) workflows, including invoicing, payments, cash application, collections, and credit. Built on Billtrust's proprietary AR and buyer data, it provides a safe environment for smarter, data-driven decisions, helping businesses improve cash flow and reduce risk.

"Collections Agentic Procedures is a game changer for finance teams," said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer at Billtrust. "By combining behavioral segmentation with AI-optimized outreach, we're helping finance teams reduce manual workloads while driving materially higher recovery rates. This isn't incremental automation – it's a new standard for intelligent collections that balances efficiency with customer experience. Because Billtrust eats, sleeps, and breathes accounts receivable with unmatched proprietary data across the full AR lifecycle, we're uniquely positioned to deliver this level of precision and impact."

Key business benefits include:

Higher recovery rates through precision outreach informed by real buyer behavior.

Improved customer experience by preventing over-contact and minimizing friction.

A future-proof strategy that scales with portfolio growth and dynamically adapts with buyer behavior.

"Billtrust is taking a thoughtful, mature approach to applying AI across its AR platform," said Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Financial Applications, IDC. "They're focusing on actionable intelligence that brings data to the point of action for finance teams."

Agentic Procedures builds on Billtrust's rapidly expanding portfolio of Agentic AI capabilities, including Agentic Email. With 94% of customers already using Agentic Email, these innovations form the industry's most comprehensive AI-powered collections platform, uniquely designed to reduce inefficiencies, ensure compliance, and deliver measurable financial outcomes at scale.

