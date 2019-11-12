Billtrust Launches Smart Credit Application to Improve the B2B Credit Process

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, announced a new, enhanced Credit Application offering enterprise and mid-market customers more time-saving automation, flexibility and faster approvals. Responding to supplier demand for faster customer onboarding and increased automation, the new Billtrust Credit Application eliminates time-consuming manual processes by automating and accelerating the entire credit application process, allowing customers to begin placing orders faster.

"Billtrust knows that every great business journey begins with customer onboarding," said Derek Bluestone, Executive Vice President of Product Strategy. "The new Billtrust Credit Application helps suppliers leave inflexible PDFs, unseen credit applications and slow validations behind to create a better customer experience and seamless integration with Billtrust's complete order-to-cash solution."

Billtrust Credit Application makes it easier for both suppliers and their customers by:

Transforming the credit application process through branded, customized forms tailored to specific credit processes.

Supporting multiple divisions with unique branding, terms, users and application workflows.

Automatically collecting an applicant's third-party trade and bank references, tax documents and financial information.

Automatically approving or denying applications based on a supplier's parameters.

Enabling faster time-to-order by reducing credit approval times from weeks and days to hours and minutes.

Offering mobile access and eSign, making applying for and accepting credit easier.

Application progress tracking is also completely transparent with the new Billtrust Credit Application, allowing both the credit department and sales teams to track an application's status, with visibility at every phase with a simple, intuitive dashboard.

"BIlltrust Credit Application brings together application responses, bank and trade information, company scores, credit reports and internal inputs to provide everything a supplier needs to make an accurate credit decision in one place, further enabling suppliers to reduce risk and positively impact top-line revenue," said Bluestone.

For more information or a demonstration of the new Billtrust Credit Application's capabilities, please visit Billtrust.com or contact Sales@Billtrust.com .

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

