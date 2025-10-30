Billtrust Named a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 Order-to-Cash Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Prestigious Recognition Highlights Billtrust's AI-Powered Innovation and Market Impact in Accounts Receivable Automation

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , the leader in B2B accounts receivable (AR) workflow and payment software, is proud to announce its designation as a Leader in the Everest Group Order-to-Cash (O2C) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, the highest category among 14 evaluated providers. Access the full report here.

This top-tier recognition reinforces Billtrust's position at the forefront of AR automation, spotlighting its cutting-edge AI capabilities, visionary strategy, and measurable impact across industries and geographies.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a trusted benchmark used by CFOs and finance leaders to evaluate technology providers based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Billtrust's Leader designation reflects its forward-leaning strategy, deep AI capabilities, customer-centric innovation, and proven ability to deliver measurable ROI across industries and geographies.

"Being named a Leader by Everest Group is a tremendous honor and a powerful validation of our mission to transform AR with AI," said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer at Billtrust. "Our AI-first platform is helping finance teams unlock smarter decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate cash flow like never before."

Billtrust's platform delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including AI-driven automation, multi-channel invoicing and payments, customer self-service, and real-time analytics to empower finance teams to streamline the entire order-to-cash lifecycle. By eliminating manual tasks and enhancing visibility, Billtrust enables organizations to scale operations efficiently and intelligently.

This recognition follows a wave of breakthrough product announcements in 2025, including major Collections software innovations, as well as other groundbreaking advancements in AI which promise to transform the landscape of B2B accounts receivable automation, driving unprecedented efficiency, accuracy and insights for businesses worldwide.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders choose Billtrust to get paid faster, control costs, and maximize customer satisfaction. As a B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software market leader, we provide the world's leading brands with AI-powered solutions to delight their buyers across the full AR lifecycle—from invoice presentment to payment application. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on meaningful customer outcomes.

Media Contact

Paul Accardo

[email protected]

SOURCE Billtrust