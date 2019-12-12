Billtrust.com Wins 2019 MobileWebAwards' "Best Financial Services Mobile Website"

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After debuting its new website in September 2019, Billtrust, the leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, has won " Best Financial Services Mobile Website " as part of the Web Marketing Association's 2019 MobileWebAwards competition.

Designed by Billtrust's Digital Marketing team, the new Billtrust.com website is mobile-optimized and focuses on engaging customers and prospects longer with simplified navigation and compelling new content and resources.

"We're proud to be recognized with this prestigious award," said Marcel Korst, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Billtrust. "Our digital marketing team worked countless hours to provide customers and prospects with a great, mobile-optimized online experience which meets their needs and brings them closer to our brand."

The MobileWebAwards were judged on seven criteria seen as requirements for a success mobile website or mobile app. They include Creativity, Impact, Design, Content, Interactivity, Ease of Use and Use of the Medium. Each mobile website or mobile app entry is judged against other entries of the same format in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.

About the MobileWebAwards

The Web Marketing Association's 7th annual MobileWebAwards are based upon the success of its long running international WebAward Competition for Website Development and the Internet Advertising Competition. All Web Marketing Association award programs recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning entry.

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

