Rebecca Carr Joins Billtrust as Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced Tech Executive Joins B2B Order-to-Cash and Digital Payments Market Leader

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, has announced that Rebecca (Becky) Carr has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. An experienced marketing leader in a variety of tech industries, she will lead Billtrust's global marketing strategy and vision with responsibility for driving demand generation, brand awareness and consideration, and product marketing and GTM initiatives that result in growth. She will report to Chief Executive Officer Sunil Rajasekar as part of his executive leadership team.

Billtrust Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Carr

Carr joins Billtrust at a pivotal moment when finance leaders are overcoming economic hurdles by embracing AI-driven accounts receivable automation and digital payment solutions. With the recent launch of innovative generative AI features, Billtrust empowers finance professionals to make strategic decisions and enhance customer engagement like never before.

"Becky is the ideal individual to lead our world-class marketing team," said Rajasekar. "Throughout her career, she has proven herself as not only a results-oriented leader but a change agent who propels businesses forward."

"Billtrust has earned a strong reputation for its outstanding customer dedication, cutting-edge technology and unmatched brand prestige," said Carr. "Joining Billtrust at this innovative and expansive time is exciting, and I am eager to build on Billtrust's achievements and drive further growth while leading a talented marketing team."

Carr has more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience across technology, software and consumer brands. Prior to joining Billtrust she held CMO positions at Tanoge, Masergy, Avaya, CoStar, Savvis/CenturyLink and Foxwoods Resort & Casino. She spent over 20 years at MCI/Verizon starting in global sales and ultimately leading global business marketing. She began her career in telecom at Cable & Wireless. Carr holds a bachelor's degree from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow, and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

Media Contact

Paul Accardo

[email protected]

SOURCE Billtrust