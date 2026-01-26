BILLY CURRINGTON BRINGS CHART-TOPPING COUNTRY HITS TO GREAT PARK LIVE IN IRVINE

Presale Begins Tuesday, January 27 at 10am PST

General On-Sale Friday, January 30 at Noon PST

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Park Live is thrilled to announce that multi-platinum, award-winning country star Billy Currington will take the stage for a special live performance in Irvine, delivering an unforgettable night of country music filled with fan-favorite hits and new releases.

PSQ x Great Park Live

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Currington has become one of country music's most enduring hitmakers. Known for his smooth, emotion-rich vocals and signature laid-back sound, the Georgia native has earned 12 No. 1 singles and multiple Platinum certifications, including the 4X Platinum hits "People Are Crazy," "Good Directions," and "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," along with Double-Platinum favorite "Do I Make You Wanna" and Platinum-selling "We Are Tonight."

Equally celebrated for his feel-good summer anthems and heartfelt ballads, Currington continues to evolve creatively, most recently releasing new music including "Everything Is Changing," "City Don't," and "Anchor Man." His performance at Great Park Live promises a high-energy evening that showcases both his classic chart-toppers and his latest work.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $55 + fees, with a range of options available, including General Admission, Reserved Seating, and VIP experiences, offering something for every type of concertgoer.

High demand is anticipated, and fans are encouraged to purchase early for the best ticket selection and pricing. Seating and VIP experiences are limited.

Announcement: Monday, January 26 at 10:00 AM EST

Monday, January 26 at 10:00 AM EST Artist Presale: Tuesday, January 27 at 10:00 AM PST

Tuesday, January 27 at 10:00 AM PST Local / Radio Presales: Wednesday, January 28 at 10:00 AM PST

Wednesday, January 28 at 10:00 AM PST Public On-Sale: Friday, January 30th

Tickets will be available at greatparklive.com. Additional details regarding presale access will be announced via Great Park Live's official channels.

About Billy Currington

Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format's most memorable hits. Across multiple Platinum-certified albums, the Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles, including 4X Platinum hit "People Are Crazy," 4X Platinum "Good Directions," 4X Platinum "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," plus Double-Platinum "Do I Make You Wanna," Platinum "We Are Tonight," and more. Equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad, Currington has recently released new songs "Everything Is Changing," "City Don't" and "Anchor Man." For more information and upcoming tour Dates, visit www.billycurrington.com

About Great Park Live

Great Park Live is a premier outdoor concert and event venue located in Irvine, California. Set within the iconic Great Park, the venue hosts a wide range of concerts, festivals, cultural celebrations, and community events throughout the year. For updates, tickets, and additional announcements, visit www.greatparklive.com .

About PSQ Productions

PSQ Productions is Orange County's leading event production and venue management company, specializing in large-scale concerts, festivals, professional sports, and immersive community experiences. Based in Irvine, PSQ brings more than 30 years of experience producing and hosting thousands of events across Southern California's most prominent venues and signature destinations.

Each year, PSQ Productions delivers more than 200 events that attract over 500,000 guests annually, combining creative vision, operational excellence, and deep industry relationships to create experiences that resonate with audiences, elevate brands, and strengthen community connections.

In addition to producing major events, PSQ Productions manages three premier venues in Orange County: the 10,000-capacity Great Park Live amphitheater, the 5,000-capacity Championship Soccer Stadium, home of Orange County's only professional soccer team, Orange County Soccer Club, and the 3,000-capacity Great Park Baseball Stadium, home of USC Baseball at the Great Park in Irvine.

From concept to curtain call, PSQ Productions is a trusted partner in delivering unforgettable experiences that audiences return to year after year.

For more information, visit www.psqproductions.com

