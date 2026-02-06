Great Park Live Announces Expansive 2026 Lineup and Major Venue Enhancements Including 10,000 Guest Capacity

Lineup includes I Love The 90's, Blippi: Live, Billy Currington, and more!

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Park Live, Irvine's premier outdoor entertainment destination, is kicking off 2026 with an exciting and diverse calendar of live events, alongside major venue upgrades that signal the venue's biggest year yet.

The newly announced lineup features a dynamic mix of cultural celebrations, family-friendly programming, nostalgic throwbacks, and chart-topping country talent, reinforcing Great Park Live's position as a must-visit destination for live entertainment in Southern California.

"We're committed to bringing world-class entertainment to Irvine while creating unforgettable experiences for our community and visitors alike. Great Park Live is an important part of Irvine's evolving Great Park vision — a place where arts, culture, and community can thrive," said Mayor Larry Agran. "As we continue investing in the Great Park's future, we're proud to see Great Park Live expand its capacity and programming, creating unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors throughout the year.

Great Park Live's 2026 calendar highlights include:

Lunar New Year Parade & Festival : February 7 — The inaugural Lunar New Year Parade & Festival will celebrate the Year of the Horse, and the beginning of the Lunar Calendar with vibrant cultural performances, lion dances, traditional cuisine, community booths, a family zone, and the first-ever Lunar New Year Parade at Great Park. This event will bring together diverse Asian American communities for a festive, immersive, and family-friendly celebration of renewal, prosperity, and cultural pride.

: — The inaugural Lunar New Year Parade & Festival will celebrate the Year of the Horse, and the beginning of the Lunar Calendar with vibrant cultural performances, lion dances, traditional cuisine, community booths, a family zone, and the first-ever Lunar New Year Parade at Great Park. This event will bring together diverse Asian American communities for a festive, immersive, and family-friendly celebration of renewal, prosperity, and cultural pride. OC Super Show : March 14 — The OC Super Show is coming to Great Park Live, featuring The Aquabats, Story of The Year, LIT, Fenix TX, Mest, Tunnel Vision, 84 Days Sailors Songbook, and more.

: — The OC Super Show is coming to Great Park Live, featuring The Aquabats, Story of The Year, LIT, Fenix TX, Mest, Tunnel Vision, 84 Days Sailors Songbook, and more. I Love the 90's : March 21 — The I LOVE THE 90's Tour featuring a powerhouse lineup of iconic, decade-defining artists, including Vanilla Ice, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Milli Vanilli, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, and Young MC.

: — The I LOVE THE 90's Tour featuring a powerhouse lineup of iconic, decade-defining artists, including Vanilla Ice, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Milli Vanilli, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, and Young MC. Irvine Nights with Queen Nation (tribute band): April 11 — is the undisputed #1 ranked Queen Tribute Band in the United States. The band currently reigns as the all-time performance champions and crowned the 'Kings of the Queen' tributes and cover bands worldwide with over 1,500 shows and 2.7 million viewers.

(tribute band): — is the undisputed #1 ranked Queen Tribute Band in the United States. The band currently reigns as the all-time performance champions and crowned the 'Kings of the Queen' tributes and cover bands worldwide with over 1,500 shows and 2.7 million viewers. Holo Holo Festival : April 18 — Holo Holo Music Festival was born from a love of island and reggae music—a genre deeply rooted in connection, culture, and movement. The festival is coming back to Irvine with more music, more aloha, and all the good vibes from artists, including Soja The Green, Iam Tonig, Sons of Zion, Three PLys, Joseph Soul, Bo Napolean, and more.

: — Holo Holo Music Festival was born from a love of island and reggae music—a genre deeply rooted in connection, culture, and movement. The festival is coming back to Irvine with more music, more aloha, and all the good vibes from artists, including Soja The Green, Iam Tonig, Sons of Zion, Three PLys, Joseph Soul, Bo Napolean, and more. Irvine Nights with Be Like Blippi Tour : April 25 — The Be Like Blippi Tour invites you to break out your orange Blippi glasses and ignite that spark of curiosity that lives inside every single one of us, with Blippi live on stage, for an unforgettable experience that encourages kids to…Be Like Blippi!

: — The Be Like Blippi Tour invites you to break out your orange Blippi glasses and ignite that spark of curiosity that lives inside every single one of us, with Blippi live on stage, for an unforgettable experience that encourages kids to…Be Like Blippi! Billy Currington : May 8 — One of country music's most enduring hitmakers will take the stage for a special live performance in Irvine, delivering an unforgettable night of country music filled with fan-favorite hits and new releases.

— One of country music's most enduring hitmakers will take the stage for a special live performance in Irvine, delivering an unforgettable night of country music filled with fan-favorite hits and new releases. Irvine Nights with Swift Nation (tribute band): May 9 — The unofficial #1 Taylor Swift sing-along tribute show. A thrilling musical odyssey that spans the entire spectrum of Taylor Swift's illustrious career.

(tribute band): — The unofficial #1 Taylor Swift sing-along tribute show. A thrilling musical odyssey that spans the entire spectrum of Taylor Swift's illustrious career. Lee Brice : July 26 — One of the most played country artists of all time on Pandora, Lee Brice is a multi-Platinum singer-songwriter known for his chart-topping hits like "Rumor," "I Don't Dance," "I Drive Your Truck," and "One of Them Girls." His latest song, "Killed the Man," is out now! Pre-sales begin February 23, and General On-Sale starts February 27.

All "Irvine Nights" events are family-friendly, community events, including a kid's fun zone and local vendors. Additional events and performances will be announced throughout the year. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates.

In tandem with the 2026 lineup, Great Park Live is unveiling several major developments that enhance the fan experience and expand the venue's future potential:

Expanded Capacity: Standing general admission shows can now accommodate up to 10,000 guests , allowing for larger crowds and bigger productions.

Standing general admission shows can now accommodate up to , allowing for larger crowds and bigger productions. Multi-Stage Festival Approval: The City of Irvine has approved the expansion of the Great Park Live footprint to support multi-stage music festival experiences for select, approved events — opening the door for immersive, large-scale festivals.

The City of Irvine has approved the expansion of the Great Park Live footprint to support for select, approved events — opening the door for immersive, large-scale festivals. New Digital Experience: A brand-new Great Park Live website launches on February 6, 2026, offering fans a refreshed look, streamlined ticketing, and easier access to event information.

"With an expanded capacity, new festival capabilities, and an incredibly diverse lineup, 2026 marks an exciting new chapter for Great Park Live," said Mark Entner, CEO of PSQ Productions. A development investment of over $1 billion is underway at the Great Park, with a new food and retail center, The Canopy , slated to open in late 2026. The 90,000+ square-foot boutique hub is located in the park's Northwest region, near Great Park Live, and offers a full day of entertainment for venue attendees. Additional amenities are planned for the park in the coming years, including lakes, curated open spaces, cultural museums, and gardens. To learn more about the Great Park Framework Plan, visit the City of Irvine's website .

Fans are encouraged to visit the new Great Park Live website to explore upcoming events, sign up for announcements, and stay tuned as more 2026 programming is revealed.

About Great Park Live

Great Park Live is a premier outdoor concert and event venue located in Irvine, California. Set within the iconic Great Park, the venue hosts a wide range of concerts, festivals, cultural celebrations, and community events throughout the year. For updates, tickets, and additional announcements, visit greatparklive.com .

About PSQ Productions

PSQ Productions is Orange County's leading event production and venue management company, specializing in large-scale concerts, festivals, professional sports, and immersive community experiences. Based in Irvine, PSQ brings more than 30 years of experience producing and hosting thousands of events across Southern California's most prominent venues and signature destinations.

Each year, PSQ Productions delivers more than 200 events that attract over 500,000 guests annually, combining creative vision, operational excellence, and deep industry relationships to create experiences that resonate with audiences, elevate brands, and strengthen community connections.

In addition to producing major events, PSQ Productions manages two premier venues in Orange County: the 10,000-capacity Great Park Live amphitheater and the 5,000-capacity Championship Soccer Stadium, home of Orange County's only professional soccer team, Orange County Soccer Club.

From concept to curtain call, PSQ Productions is a trusted partner in delivering unforgettable experiences that audiences return to year after year. For more information, visit psqproductions.com .

