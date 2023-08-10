Billy Sims to Welcome Shoppers at Edmond, OK Northern Tool + Equipment Grand Opening

The Edmond store will be the third Northern Tool + Equipment location in Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce a grand opening event at its newest retail location in Edmond, Okla, on August 12th. This new location is the third Northern Tool + Equipment location in the state. The celebration will include a special appearance by former Oklahoma football star Billy Sims. Sims will be at the store from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to meet with fans and sign autographs.

"We're committed to making a difference in communities like Edmond through top-notch customer service and professional-grade tools and equipment, and it's great to be able to bring in someone like Billy to greet fans as they check out our new store," said Northern Tool + Equipment Sr. VP of Retail Stores Joe Apolloni.

The new store is located at 3824 S Broadway in Edmond and serves everyone from serious DIYers to professional tradespeople looking for the right tools to get the job done. In addition to providing a retail shopping option for pro-grade tools at great prices, the new store will provide job opportunities in the Edmond area. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 130 stores across the country and plans to add more stores each year.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

