Biltmore to host Chihuly at Biltmore, an exhibition of the work of globally-renowned artist Dale Chihuly

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biltmore is pleased to announce Chihuly at Biltmore, an exhibition of work by globally-renowned artist Dale Chihuly. Opening March 25, 2024, and running through Jan. 5, 2025, Chihuly at Biltmore will offer an intimate gallery experience at the estate's exhibit center, Amherst at Deerpark.

A leader in the development of glass as a fine art, Chihuly is celebrated for architectural installations that have captivated viewers around the U.S. and throughout the world.

Dale Chihuly Persian Ceiling, 2012 25 x 15' Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, installed 2013 Photo Credit: Terry Rishel
The exhibition is curated for Biltmore and will feature pedestal works, Drawings, and large-scale installations of Chandeliers, Towers, Mille Fiori, and Neon, showcasing Chihuly's artistic process and influences.

In addition to the gallery exhibition inside Amherst at Deerpark, a large-scale installation will be presented at the front of Biltmore House, and guests may also experience Chihuly's Iris Gold and Garnet Chandelier in the estate's permanent collection, now on view in Biltmore Winery.

This will be the first time Biltmore has hosted a Chihuly exhibition since 2018, when art installations were placed throughout the estate's historic gardens, the front lawn of Biltmore House and Antler Hill Village.

Admission tickets to Chihuly at Biltmore are now available at Biltmore.com.

About Biltmore

Located in Asheville, N.C., Biltmore was the vision of George W. Vanderbilt.  Designed by Richard Morris Hunt, Biltmore House is a 250-room French Renaissance chateau, exhibiting the Vanderbilt family's original collection of furnishings, art and antiques. Biltmore Estate encompasses more than 8,000 acres including renowned gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the father of American landscape architecture.  Today, Biltmore has grown to include Antler Hill Village, which features the award-winning Winery and Antler Hill Farm; the four-star Inn on Biltmore Estate; Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate; Equestrian Center; numerous restaurants; event and meeting venues and Biltmore For Your Home, the company's licensed products division.  To learn more about Biltmore, visit www.biltmore.com or call 877-BILTMORE.

About Dale Chihuly

Dale Chihuly is an American artist who transforms spaces with experiments in color, light, transparency, and form. He is known for his exhibitions and large-scale architectural installations around the world and for revolutionizing the studio glass movement. Chihuly works with a variety of media including glass, paint, charcoal, neon, ice, and Polyvitro, and his work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide, including Metropolitan Museum of Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum and Corning Museum of Glass. Major exhibitions include Chihuly Over Venice (1995-96), Chihuly in the Light of Jerusalem (1999), de Young Museum in San Francisco (2008), Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (2011), Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond (2012), Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Montreal, Canada (2013), Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto, Canada (2016), Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas (2017), Groninger Museum, Groningen, Netherlands (2018), Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, U.K (2019), and Gardens by the Bay, Singapore (2021). Chihuly Garden and Glass, a long-term exhibition located at the Seattle Center, opened in 2012.

