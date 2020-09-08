Bimini Health Tech Expands with European HQ

RENNES, France, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimini Health Tech has opened a new sales and marketing center in Europe to expand its activity within Europe, Middle East, and Africa over the next 24 months. Building upon its existing footprint of Puregraft® partners throughout the territory, the company will begin commercializing its newly approved Dermapose® and Healeon® products.

The organization's efforts will be led by Bimini's Managing Director of EMEA, Mr. Xavier Migaud. Mr. Migaud will play a critical role in scaling Bimini's commercial operations and joins the company after successfully serving as Managing Director of Benew Medical (France), a leading provider of plastic, orthopedic and other innovative products in the region. Mr. Migaud has extensive experience in the field of regenerative medicine and has positively impacted the growth of autologous therapies such as fat transfer and platelet rich plasma. "Xavier is a natural leader and has been a pioneer in the commercialization of regenerative products and therapies for the past 15 years," said Brad Conlan, CEO of Bimini Health Tech. "He is an ideal fit for Bimini as we continue our mission of bringing proven regenerative products and therapies to patients around the world."

ABOUT BIMINI HEALTH TECH

Bimini Health Tech is a global leader in the medical aesthetics and regenerative market. The Bimini Health Tech portfolio includes Puregraft®, Dermapose®, Healeon®, and Kerastem®. The company develops and commercializes innovative products that are elegant in their simplicity, yet impactful and proven in their aesthetic, reconstructive and therapeutic benefit. Since 2013, they have been developing innovative products to provide premium aesthetic and regenerative care options to consumers and physicians alike. Bimini Health Tech is an ISO 13485 certified medical device company that has also achieved MDSAP.

