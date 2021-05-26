Bimini Health Tech Receives CE Mark for Next Generation PRP System

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimini Health Tech, announced today it has expanded its portfolio of approved products with the achievement of the CE Mark for its next-generation blood separation system for Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) preparation, the Healeon Duet™.

The Healeon Duet enables safe, quick, and easy separation of blood components into customizable platelet concentrations. Designed for use within the practitioner's office, the launch of the Healeon Duet system into Europe creates a new product category focused on delivering a tailored concentration approach for a variety of patient treatment applications.

"The Healeon Duet overcomes one of the most challenging parts of platelet preparation -- customizing concentration levels in controlled dosages for specific procedure types in a single platform," said Jeff Greiner, CCO of Bimini Health Tech. "The Healeon Duet provides the operator total control over the concentration process, post platelet isolation."

"We are very excited to be able to offer the Healeon Duet to the international marketplace where PRP is widely accepted, and provide an immediate solution to providers seeking to expand their PRP preparation options," said Mr. Xavier Migaud, Managing Director -EMEA. "PRP preparation is not a one-size-fits-all for all applications. It's important that the clinician has the appropriate technology to support the proper treatment applications. It's now easier for clinicians to feel confident they are providing their patients the highest quality PRP for each desired treatment application."

Bimini Health Tech is a global leader in the medical aesthetics and regenerative market. The Bimini Health Tech portfolio includes Healeon®, Puregraft®, Dermapose®, and Kerastem®. The company develops and commercializes products that are elegant in their simplicity, yet impactful and proven in their aesthetic and therapeutic benefit. Since 2013, they have been developing innovative products to provide premium medical and aesthetic care options to consumers and physicians alike.

