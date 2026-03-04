Binghamton University Selects Chartwells Higher Education to Lead a New Era of Campus Dining Rooted in Student Success, Well-Being, and Community

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a national leader in campus dining, has been selected as Binghamton University's new dining partner, marking a major investment in the campus dining experience. Designed in close collaboration with campus leadership, the partnership will deliver a student-centered dining program that strengthens the residential experience, supports student success, and reflects the values and culture of the Binghamton community.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to the role dining plays in recruitment, retention, wellness, and campus life, including a focus on fueling Binghamton's student-athletes. Chartwells will introduce a future-ready dining program focused on quality, consistency, transparency, and meaningful engagement with students, faculty, and staff, designed to evolve alongside the needs of the university.

"Binghamton is a special place, and this partnership is personal for us," said Eva Wojtalewski, Chief Executive Officer of Chartwells Higher Education and a proud Binghamton alumna. "We listened carefully to students and campus leaders, and we are excited to co-create a dining program that supports student well-being, strengthens community, and reflects the pride and ambition of this university. Returning to my alma mater is a proud moment for me, and I am thrilled to support the well-being of the next generation of Binghamton leaders."

Key priorities of the partnership include:

Inclusive Culinary Excellence: Expanded kosher and halal dining options that meet the needs of a global student body.

Expanded kosher and halal dining options that meet the needs of a global student body. Signature Engagement: Enhanced residential and retail dining experiences, tailoring Chartwells' signature programs to meet the unique needs of the Binghamton community.

Enhanced residential and retail dining experiences, tailoring Chartwells' signature programs to meet the unique needs of the Binghamton community. Local and Sustainable Impact: Increased regional sourcing, partnerships with minority-owned suppliers, and technology-driven waste reduction programs aligned with Binghamton's goals.

Increased regional sourcing, partnerships with minority-owned suppliers, and technology-driven waste reduction programs aligned with Binghamton's goals. Operational Transparency: Collaboration with university leadership and student groups, supported by real-time financial visibility and a strong on-campus management presence.

"Dining is more than a service. It is a cornerstone of the student experience," said Paola Mignone, Binghamton University's Assistant Vice President for Residential Experiences and Auxiliaries. "Chartwells demonstrated a deep understanding of our campus, our students, and our aspirations. Their commitment to partnership, inclusivity, and innovation aligns closely with where Binghamton is headed."

Chartwells brings extensive experience across more than 320 higher education campuses nationwide, with a strong presence across New York State and the SUNY system. At Binghamton, the team will curate the program with a campus-specific approach, grounded in student feedback and a commitment to day-to-day operational excellence.

"Our role is to be a true partner to Binghamton," said Nadeem Zafar, Chief Operating Officer, Chartwells Higher Education. "That means accountability, responsiveness, and delivering on trust through consistent execution on what matters most to students every single day."

More details about the transition and upcoming dining enhancements will be shared with the campus community in the coming months.

About Binghamton University

Binghamton University, State University of New York, is a nationally recognized public research institution serving more than 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Classified among the nation's top-tier R1 Doctoral Universities, Binghamton is consistently ranked among the leading public universities by U.S. News & World Report and has been named one of Forbes' "New Public Ivies".

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus.

Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education