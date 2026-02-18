Chartwells Higher Education Launches "United Through Food" to Help Address Campus Food Insecurity

Nationwide initiative focused on reducing food waste and supporting food access for college students

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education , a recognized leader in contract foodservice management, is launching "United Through Food," a new multi-phase initiative designed to help address food insecurity on college campuses while simultaneously making efforts to reduce environmental impact. The program transforms dining locations across the country into hubs of social responsibility by advancing food waste reduction and supporting food access efforts for students in need.

Food insecurity remains a critical challenge for students. According to the 2026 Campus Dining Index (CDI) , 56% of students experience challenges accessing food, showing a steady increase year over year. Additionally, 95% of students find reducing food waste through targeted initiatives valuable. United Through Food is one way Chartwells is supporting campuses in addressing this urgent reality.

"Supporting efforts that address food insecurity is not just a goal for us; it is a responsibility," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "At its heart, United Through Food is a collective effort to make sure our resources serve those who need them most."

To maximize its impact, United Through Food is structured around a series of coordinated campaigns, each focused on student food access and sustainability. By aligning these efforts with different periods of the academic year, the initiative ensures ongoing engagement and support for students in need.

The program is built upon three primary pillars:

Reduce Food Waste: A campaign to create awareness on food waste in dining halls, inclusive of Weigh the Waste campaigns and Stop Food Waste Day celebrations.

A campaign to create awareness on food waste in dining halls, inclusive of Weigh the Waste campaigns and Stop Food Waste Day celebrations. Back to Campus Food Drives: A "Stock the Pantry" series of food drives to support students across the country as they arrive for the fall semester.

A "Stock the Pantry" series of food drives to support students across the country as they arrive for the fall semester. National Day of Awareness: A unified day of action across over 320 campuses nationwide to raise awareness around student food insecurity.

After tracking Weigh the Waste progress throughout the semester, campuses will create awareness messaging in the lead up to Stop Food Waste Day on April 29. The spring campaign includes a range of other activations, including "Trash Talkers," or student ambassadors who encourage mindful eating habits, share stats about food waste, and facilitate activities. Additional awareness initiatives include "Taste for Change" sampling to reduce plate waste and encourage exploration, trivia games, and opportunities to involve student groups and community partners.

United Through Food brings campuses across the country together to help address food insecurity and reduce food waste and environmental impact. To learn more about Chartwells' commitment to supporting students and campus communities, visit https://chartwellshighered.com/ .

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus.

Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com , www.DineonCampus.com .

