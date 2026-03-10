Chartwells Higher Education and the University of Pittsburgh Empower Student-Athletes with First NIL Foodservice Campaign

The first-of-its-kind partnership integrates performance nutrition and elevates the student-athlete dining experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a leader in contract foodservice management, and the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) today announced a landmark campaign to advance Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with individual college athletes, marking a significant industry-first for the foodservice sector.

Developed through a deep strategic alliance between Pitt's Department of Athletics and Chartwells, the NIL pilot integrates campus dining into the traditional promotion of personal brands for college athletes. The collaboration not only creates opportunities for student-athletes but also seamlessly integrates active nutrition awareness, delivering a holistic, performance-driven dining experience to the entire campus.

"This groundbreaking partnership between Pitt and Chartwells Higher Education sets a new standard for campus dining by fully embracing the NIL landscape," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "Together, we are not just feeding athletes, but investing in their personal success and development. This is transformative for both athletes and the student body, who benefit from an elevated focus on wellness."

The foundation of the campaign is Chartwells' "Powered By" menu sponsorship program, recently launched at Pitt's Recreation and Wellness Center. Through the program, athletes select specific performance-focused dining locations or menu items to sponsor, which are then labeled with the "Powered By" icon. Three athletes from the women's volleyball team at Pitt were among the first to participate, including one who personalized the experience by designing her own signature poke bowl.

The campaign ties performance nutrition directly to the student meal plan experience. Through NIL campaigns, students on campus can choose dining options highlighted by student-athletes to fuel their days with high-quality, fresh meal choices. This NIL initiative complements Chartwells' Performance Circle program, a nutrition and education offering already available at campuses across the country, ensuring all students prioritizing wellness have access to nutritious meals.

Pitt's NIL launch will also include Fuel Like a Champion meal plan campaigns that showcase how athletes fuel up in dining halls, as well as Fueled to Win promotional events and prizes to encourage student engagement.

"This campaign and partnership are a perfect example of how innovation in campus services can directly enhance student-athlete welfare," said Dustin Gray, The University of Pittsburgh Deputy Athletic Director, Administration. "We are proud to be piloting this NIL program, providing our student-athletes with authentic, meaningful opportunities that prioritize their health and success while also connecting them with the rest of the student body."

The Chartwells-Pitt NIL model serves as a living blueprint designed to evolve alongside the rapidly changing collegiate landscape. Developed in partnership with the university and athletics, the initiative creates a scalable framework that empowers student athletes while helping institutions reimagine how dining can support performance, well-being, and the overall student experience.

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus.

Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education