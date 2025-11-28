PANAMA CITY, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX Charity, the philanthropic arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company BingX, today announced a donation of HKD $5 million to the Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po for those affected by the recent fire disaster in Hong Kong. The contribution will be made to assist affected individuals, families, and local communities as they begin the difficult process of recovery.

BingX Charity Donated HKD $5 Million for Hong Kong Fire Relief

BingX Charity is making this donation toward relief efforts that help those most impacted by the tragedy. This includes offering support to families in need, aiding community rebuilding initiatives, and contributing to broader efforts that provide stability and care to affected residents and communities as they navigate this challenging period.

"This tragedy has deeply affected countless lives, and our thoughts and prayers are with every family and resident impacted," said Vivien Lin, Spokesperson at BingX Charity. "Our contribution is made with sincerity to ease part of the burden they now face and to help the community regain stability, strength, and hope. During moments like these, standing together matters most."

