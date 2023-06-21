BingX Expands into Middle East and North Africa Markets

BingX

21 Jun, 2023

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce its further expansion into the Middle East and Northern Africa(MENA) markets. This strategic move is part of BingX's ongoing commitment to providing reliable and innovative trading services to users worldwide. By venturing into these vibrant markets, BingX aims to connect with a diverse range of users and foster the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the region.

BingX has established itself as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency industry, offering a comprehensive suite of services that includes spot, derivatives, copy trading, and grid trading. With a user base exceeding 5 million in over 100 countries and regions, BingX strives to deliver exceptional trading experiences and cutting-edge solutions to its global user base and has earned a reputation for its commitment to user satisfaction, transparency, and innovation. At the core of BingX's operations is its unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the crypto trading experience. BingX believes in making cryptocurrencies accessible and user-friendly for individuals of all backgrounds. With a vision to become the gateway for the next billion crypto users, BingX aims to foster financial inclusion and drive the widespread adoption of digital assets worldwide.

With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, BingX has strategically positioned itself as a trusted platform for users across different continents. Now BingX's expansion into the MENA markets is driven by BingX's strategic vision and commitment to global growth. The MENA region has witnessed a significant surge in interest and adoption of cryptocurrencies, with a growing number of individuals and businesses seeking reliable and secure platforms to trade digital assets. BingX recognizes the immense potential in this market and aims to meet the evolving needs of crypto enthusiasts in MENA.

BingX brings its strengths to the MENA market, including its robust infrastructure, advanced trading tools, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies. By expanding into MENA, BingX aims to provide local traders with a seamless and feature-rich trading experience, empowering them to explore new investment opportunities and navigate the crypto landscape with confidence.

As part of its commitment to delivering exceptional trading experiences and nurturing a vibrant crypto community in the MENA region, BingX is proud to be introducing the BingX Partner Program. Through this program, local partners will benefit from a competitive commission ratio higher than industry standards. By combining BingX's reputable standing as a leading crypto exchange with the expertise and insights of local partners, it is worth the wait for the launch of the program to deliver tailored solutions and services that cater to the specific needs and preferences of MENA traders.

"We are thrilled to bring BingX to the Middle East and North Africa markets. As the demand for cryptocurrencies continues to grow in the region, we are committed to providing a reliable and user-friendly platform that caters to the unique needs and preferences of our MENA users. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to global accessibility and our vision of revolutionizing the way people trade and invest in crypto. We are excited to engage with dynamic markets and collaborate with local partners to create mutual value." said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX.

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

BingX Integrates Tealstreet to Enhance Crypto Automated Trading

