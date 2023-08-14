BingX Expands Peer-to-Peer Trading Services to MENA Region and Turkey

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to introduce its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) trading services for multiple MENA region and Turkey fiat currencies, including AED, DZD, EGP, JOD, KWD, QAR, SAR, MAD, TRY, and more. By opening up this feature, BingX aims to foster greater accessibility and convenience for users seeking to purchase cryptocurrencies with their local fiat currencies.

BingX's expansion into the MENA region and Turkey comes at a time when P2P trading has gained substantial traction in the cryptocurrency industry. This strategic move empowers merchants and users in the MENA region and Turkey to engage in direct cryptocurrency transactions with zero transaction fees. Building on its successful P2P trading services available in over 40 countries and regions with support for 300+ payment methods, BingX now extends its user-friendly and cost-effective trading experience to the MENA and Turkey market.

With the expansion of its P2P trading services, BingX is actively seeking merchants from the Middle East and Turkey and fostering a vibrant trading ecosystem. As part of a limited-time offer, merchants now can apply with zero collateral requirements, and they will be eligible for exclusive benefits during the initial phase of their partnership with BingX. To further engage with the MENA and Turkey community, users participating in P2P trading activities within the regions will be rewarded based on their trading volume.

"We are delighted to introduce our P2P trading services with more accessibility for all users," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "As we continue to enhance our platform's offerings, we are committed to providing our users with professional, secure, and cost-effective trading solutions. By expanding into the MENA and Turkey market and offering zero-fee P2P trading, we aim to create a dynamic trading environment that caters to the unique needs of local users and merchants."

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

