SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leading crypto exchange BingX will collaborate with its investment arm, Bing Ventures, to host 'Ethereum 2030: Unraveling Tomorrow's Innovations', a premier event during Devconnect 2023 on November 15 in Istanbul. This event is intended to inspire and nurture entrepreneurs for a new era of innovation in Türkiye and MENA region.

BingX Hosts Ethereum 2030 at Devconnect Istanbul

Devconnect, a week-long gathering of independent Ethereum events, serves as a nexus for Ethereum's most eminent developers, researchers, and the wider community, engaging in profound and insightful dialogues about the current state and future of Ethereum. The event prioritizes knowledge sharing, fostering collaboration, and advancing the Ethereum ecosystem.

At Devconnect 2023, BingX is poised to share its forward-looking vision. 'Ethereum 2030' will unite industry leaders, visionaries, and trendsetters for a half-day of enlightening keynote speeches, in-depth panel discussions, valuable networking opportunities, and interactive audience engagement. The event's agenda spans a variety of topics, encompassing decentralized finance, Ethereum scalability, Web3 security, and the local cryptocurrency landscape.

In the spirit of Devconnect's focus on Ethereum's future, Atilla Tataroğlu, BingX's Country Lead in Türkiye, will give his opening remarks. Subsequently, in his speech, Atilla Tataroğlu will delve into the event's overarching theme and offer insights, inspiration, and a roadmap for the innovations and security measures that will shape the future of Ethereum. Meanwhile, Arif Kalem, BingX Brand Ambassador for Türkiye, will play a vital role in an engaging panel discussion - Entrepreneurship & Turkey's Crypto Landscape. He will share his expertise by examining communication and marketing issues around blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, expressed her enthusiasm: "Ethereum has been a driving force in the blockchain industry, constantly evolving to accommodate the ever-changing digital landscape. To ensure that the Ethereum community is well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow, this event aims to stimulate dialogue and creativity. And Ethereum 2030 is also a celebration of the potential that Ethereum holds for our future. BingX and Bing Ventures are proud to play a pivotal role in inspiring and nurturing the next generation of blockchain leaders."

See details at : https://Ethereum2030.eventbrite.sg

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270640/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095392/BingX_New_Logo.jpg