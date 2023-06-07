BingX Partners with CoinTracking to Simplify Tax Reporting

BingX

07 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce its integration with CoinTracking, a comprehensive cryptocurrency portfolio management and tax reporting platform. This strategic partnership aims to provide BingX users with a streamlined solution for tracking their crypto investments and generating accurate tax reports.

CoinTracking is a leading crypto portfolio tracker and tax software in the market. CoinTracking offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features that enable users to effortlessly track their cryptocurrency portfolios, monitor real-time market prices, and generate accurate tax reports. By syncing BingX trading accounts with CoinTracking, users can easily import their transaction data, including trades, deposits, and withdrawals. The platform automatically categorizes and calculates the taxable events, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing the risk of errors.

Managing and tracking cryptocurrency investments can be a complex task, especially when it comes to accurately calculating taxes and generating comprehensive tax reports. With the integration of CoinTracking, BingX users now have access to a powerful tool that simplifies the process and ensures compliance with tax regulations that continue to evolve. CoinTracking helps users generate detailed reports for capital gains, losses, income, and other taxable events, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free tax filing experience.

Malte Harwardt, Head of CoinTracking Business Development, said: "Crypto tax laws are continuously changing, putting pressure on the shoulders of crypto investors to be on top of changes and be fully aligned. Fortunately, tools like CoinTracking make it easy to achieve full tax compliance. We're excited to bring those capabilities to BingX ecosystem with our new Excel importer. We encourage all BingX users to import their trades into CoinTracking, get their gains automatically calculated, and generate the right tax forms for crypto. This is only the beginning of an exciting partnership between two leading crypto brands!"

"The partnership between BingX and CoinTracking represents a significant step towards bridging the gap between cryptocurrency trading and tax compliance," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "Our integration with CoinTracking reinforces our commitment to offering our users a reliable and user-friendly platform that addresses their diverse needs. By offering users a convenient and reliable solution for tax reporting, BingX is further strengthening its commitment to providing a transparent and compliant trading environment."

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

