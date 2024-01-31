BingX Wealth Launches Shark Fin Structured Product

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading crypto exchange, is thrilled to reveal Shark Fin, a principal-protected structured product for market predictions on BTC and ETH prices. This innovative addition to BingX Wealth enhances the platform's offerings in asset management, providing users with investment choices amidst daily market fluctuations.

Shark Fin derives its name from the distinctive APR curve resembling a shark's dorsal fin, symbolizing its unique features. Functioning as a tool for users to earn yields based on market predictions, Shark Fin rewards users with profits linked to the price movements of the chosen crypto asset. BingX introduces two variants of Shark Fin: Bullish Shark Fin optimizes yields in a bullish market, offering higher rates if the asset appreciates as anticipated. Conversely, Bearish Shark Fin enables users to capitalize on a bearish market, with high yields expected if the asset price remains within preset limits.

Applicable in both bullish and bearish market, BingX's Shark Fin provides an annual percentage rate (APR), which has historically surpassed 40% in specific market conditions, with zero charging fees. Distinguishing itself from similar products, it introduces unparalleled flexibility with three lock periods (1-/3-/7-day), empowering users to tailor personal investment durations to align with their financial goals. Furthermore, BingX's Shark Fin is available for subscription at any time, eliminating the constraints imposed by market-specific date limits.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, conveyed her enthusiasm: "As an addition to BingX's suite of financial products, Shark Fin combines the security of traditional savings with the high-yield potential of the crypto market. BingX users can enjoy APR that outpace conventional savings options, reflecting our dedication to empower traders through cutting-edge financial solutions. Shark Fin exemplifies our mission to merge innovation with user-centric design."

The feature of BingX's Shark Fine is seamlessly integrated into the BingX platform, providing its users with an intuitive and user-friendly interface to manage their Shark Fin investments.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy and transparent platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency.

