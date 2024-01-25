BingX Wins TradingView Best Crypto Exchange 2023

SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading crypto exchange, has been awarded Best Crypto Broker/Exchange for three consecutive years at the 2023 TradingView Broker Awards, scoring an impressive 4.9 out of 5. This accolade reflects the opinions and reviews of TradingView's user base, supplemented by TradingView's analysis of various aspects such as user engagement, performance metrics, and platform reliability.

TradingView, a widely recognized market analysis tool, offers sophisticated financial visualization resources and detailed market insights. It serves a global community of over 50 million traders and investors monthly, providing a platform for market opportunity identification. The TradingView Broker Awards are a competitive arena for leading financial service providers to demonstrate their brokerage prowess on a global scale. BingX's exceptional performance over the past year has earned them this distinguished recognition from TradingView.

Throughout 2023, BingX celebrated pivotal milestones in technological innovation, rebranding initiatives, and strategic partnerships, garnering increased recognition in the global TradingView community. The completion of a transformative rebranding initiative underscores BingX's commitment to providing a secure platform enriched with innovative tools. Notable product launches include BingX Wealth for asset management and groundbreaking features such as zero-slippage in futures trading. The icing on the cake was BingX's collaboration with Chelsea Football Club. All of these result in its remarkable growth — a doubling of the user base from 5 million to 10 million.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, expressed gratitude, stating, "We are immensely thankful to our users and the TradingView community for their steadfast support, which has been instrumental in BingX securing this prestigious award for the third year. This honor reaffirms the trust our users place in us. We are committed to empowering our users, helping them surpass their trading goals. This award not only acknowledges our past achievements but also inspires our future innovations aimed at providing an unmatched trading experience. We are dedicated to breaking new ground and setting higher standards in the industry."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy and transparent platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency.

