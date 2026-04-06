Binti and Kentucky Governor's Office Announce Strong Early Results From Statewide Family Finding & Engagement Implementation

FRANKFORT, Ky., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Kentucky and Binti today announced significant progress following the June implementation of Binti's Family Finding & Engagement (FFE) tool across the state's child welfare system. Early data shows that Kentucky's frontline workers are identifying dramatically more supportive connections for children in foster care—helping increase kin placements, strengthen stability, and expand lifelong support networks.

Since launching the tool statewide, Kentucky child welfare workers have identified 159,650 total connections for children, representing an unprecedented level of engagement with extended family and supportive adults. To date, workers have initiated 3778 Family Finding searches, averaging 17+ searches per day, and identifying an average of 42 connections per child.

Notably, 93% of children with open searches have confirmed kin connections, and 95% have either confirmed or potential kin connections, providing new placement opportunities and supports such as visitation, respite care, cultural connections, transportation assistance, and participation in family meetings. In September—only four months into implementation—more Kentucky children were placed with kin than with community foster homes, marking a major milestone for the state.

Statement from the Office of Governor Beshear

"Every child in Kentucky deserves to be surrounded by people who love them and support them. Binti's Family Finding & Engagement tool is helping Team Kentucky do exactly that by quickly and effectively identifying relatives and caring adults who can step in, offer stability, and become part of a child's life. We are proud of the progress made since June, and we look forward to building on these results as we work to ensure more children can grow up with family."

— Governor Andy Beshear, Commonwealth of Kentucky

About Binti

Binti is a mission-driven technology company that builds software to improve the child welfare system in America. Binti has launched several products across 550+ child welfare agencies in 37 states, serving 47% of the country. Binti has supported over 100,000 families and more than 12,000 social workers. Founded in 2017, Binti has raised over $60M from top investors, including Founders Fund, First Round Capital, Michael Dell, and others. For more information, visit www.binti.com.

SOURCE Binti