Binti Signs National Pledge to Support Transition-Age Foster Youth and Backs Federal 'A Home for Every Child' Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binti , a technology company transforming child welfare systems, today announced a series of commitments that further advance its mission of improving outcomes for children and families nationwide. Following its participation in the recent White House ceremony announcing a new Executive Order on support for older foster youth, Binti has signed the Pledge to Fostering the Future for American Children and Families and formally expressed its support for the federal A Home for Every Child initiative.

These commitments reinforce a national movement to strengthen child welfare systems, expand foster home capacity, and improve pathways to stability for the nearly 20,000 youth who exit foster care each year.

Binti's signing of the Pledge to Fostering the Future for American Children and Families reflects a four-year commitment to help expand opportunities for youth aging out of foster care. The Pledge is an initiative started by the Office of the First Lady, reflecting First Lady Melania Trump's focus on improving outcomes for foster youth. Binti is leveraging its technology and organizational resources to support foster youth in achieving high school completion, vocational training, higher education, and long-term career readiness. As part of this commitment, Binti will launch a Technology Internship Program for current and former foster youth, offering hands-on professional experience, mentorship, and exposure to careers in technology and social impact.

Through the pledge, Binti will also continue strengthening the tools that help agencies support youth as they navigate and access the resources essential to transitioning into adulthood. Using Binti's Service Referral Management, agencies can streamline referrals to education and career resources, including Chafee grants and other critical support. Through Binti's Family and Youth Portal, youth and families will have a simple way to share updates, track progress, and access key information, helping strengthen relationships, increase engagement, and support youth as they prepare for adulthood.

"Young people aging out of foster care face some of the highest barriers to stability. Signing this pledge reflects Binti's belief that every youth deserves the opportunity to thrive through education, careers, connection, and community," said Felicia Curcuru, CEO and Co-founder of Binti. "Combined with national initiatives to expand foster home capacity and strengthen family-based care, these efforts represent meaningful momentum for reform."

In addition to signing the pledge, Binti has expressed its support for A Home for Every Child, an initiative launched by the federal Administration for Children and Families (ACF) under the new leadership of Alex Adams as Assistant Secretary to significantly increase foster home capacity nationwide. The initiative aims to help every state achieve a foster home-to-child ratio greater than 1:1, addressing longstanding shortages that lead to youth placements in hotels, offices, and other temporary settings. It focuses both on increasing foster home availability and reducing unnecessary entries into foster care through prevention, kinship support, and faster pathways to permanency.

As part of its support for expanding family-based care, Binti will continue enhancing its Licensing platform to help agencies approve more foster and adoptive families, increasing the availability of safe and supportive homes and improving permanency options. Binti will also continue investing in its Family Finding tool to help jurisdictions identify extended family, fictive kin, and other connected adults who can offer stability and belonging. Through its Placements and Caregiver Management module, Binti will help agencies improve the matching process between children and families, supporting permanency and reducing placement disruptions.

"Every child deserves to grow up in a family, and addressing the nationwide shortage of foster homes is critical to reducing reliance on temporary or congregate care," Curcuru said. "Binti's work directly supports the goals of A Home for Every Child by equipping agencies with modern tools that streamline licensing, expand foster family capacity, and improve data-driven decision-making. We are proud to stand behind this initiative and its focus on ensuring that children have safe, stable homes when they need them."

Recent announcements from the federal government signal growing bipartisan recognition of the need for coordinated, modernized, and youth-centered systems. Advocates have highlighted the importance of prevention, kinship support, and lived experience in designing solutions, emphasizing that system transformation requires partnership across public agencies, nonprofits, and private sector innovators.

Binti's expanded commitments demonstrate the company's continued leadership in supporting both immediate and long-term reforms in child welfare.

Binti is a mission-driven technology company that builds software to improve the child welfare system in America. Binti has launched several products across 550+ child welfare agencies in 36 states, serving 47% of the country. Binti has supported over 100,000 families and more than 12,000 social workers. Founded in 2017, Binti has raised over $60M from top investors, including Founders Fund, First Round Capital, Michael Dell, and others. For more information, visit www.binti.com .

