Bio Decontamination Market worth $339 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO , June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bio decontamination industry is poised for significant growth and advancements in the near future. With increasing awareness and focus on public health and safety, the demand for effective bio decontamination solutions is on the rise. Bio decontamination technologies, such as vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) and chlorine dioxide, are becoming more sophisticated and efficient, allowing for the elimination of a wide range of pathogens and contaminants in various settings, including healthcare facilities, laboratories, and food processing plants. Additionally, the integration of automation and robotics in bio decontamination processes is streamlining operations and ensuring precise and consistent results. This industry is also witnessing the development of novel methods, such as plasma-based decontamination, which offer unique advantages in terms of speed, efficacy, and safety. Furthermore, the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly decontamination solutions is gaining traction, aligning with the global push for environmental responsibility. The bio decontamination industry is poised to play a vital role in safeguarding public health and creating safer environments, and its continued evolution and innovation promise a future where the risks associated with pathogens and contaminants are effectively mitigated.

Bio Decontamination Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $238 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $339 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the surging occurrences of hospital-acquired infections and the accumulating number of medical procedures. However, Safety concerns regarding hazardous chemicals may challenge the growth of this market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=104696777

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bio Decontamination Market"

115 - Tables

29 - Figures

178 - Pages

Bio Decontamination Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $238 million Estimated Value by 2028 $339 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Agent type, Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and RoE), APAC (China, India, Japan, and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World (Latin America- and Middle East & Africa) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing healthcare sector and increasing outsourcing in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Rising growth in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries

Germany in European bio decontamination market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.

The Europe bio decontamination Market is segmented into Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, and the Rest of Europe. Germany is projected to occupy the highest share during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence infectious diseases, also country is leading manufacturers of high-quality medical equipment which generates high demand for bio decontamination products and services used by medical device manufacturers.

Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies in End user' bio decontamination market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the Bio Decontamination Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies, Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations, Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities. The Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies registered the highest CAGR, as these sectors primarily need decontamination to ensure the safety, integrity, and quality of their products, as well as to maintain regulatory compliance hence the growth in these sectors will drive the growth of bio decontamination market.

Japan dominates the Asia Pacific bio decontamination market

The APAC bio decontamination market is segmented into Japan, China, India, and Rest of Apac. In 2022, Japan accounted for the largest share of the Asian bio decontamination market. The large share of Japan can be attributed to high prevalence of HAIs, with antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) infections caused by MRSA being the most prevalent type of HAIs and having the highest senior population ratio in the world.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=104696777

Bio Decontamination Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections

2. Increasing number of surgical procedures

3. Growing outsourcing of bio decontamination services to third-party providers

4. Rising growth in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry

5. Stringent regulatory guidelines for pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies

Restraints:

1. Use of manual bio decontamination methods in emerging economies

2. Rising adoption of single-use medical devices

3. Availability of alternative techniques

Opportunities:

1. Growing healthcare sector in emerging markets

2. Increasing establishment of pharmaceutical & medical device companies

3. Rising adoption of nitrogen dioxide bio decontamination

4. Increasing number of hospitals and healthcare facilities

Challenges:

1. Challenges associated with equipment & technology costs

2. Variability of pathogen resistance

3. Safety concerns regarding hazardous chemicals

Trends:

1. Increasing focus on infection control

2. Adoption of eco-friendly decontamination products

Key Market Players:

The significant players in the Bio Decontamination market are Steris PLC (US), Ecolab (US), TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc (US), JCE Biotechnology (France), Fedegari Autoclavi SpA (Italy), Zhejiang TAILIN Bioengineering Co., LTD (China), Howorth Air Technology Ltd. (UK), Solidfog Technologies (Belgium), ClorDiSys (US), Amira (Italy)

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=104696777

Recent Developments:

In July 22 , Ecolab's (US) Bioquell HPV-AQ received an authorized approval for use in all territories of the European Union and the European Economic Area.

, Ecolab's (US) Bioquell HPV-AQ received an authorized approval for use in all territories of the European Union and the European Economic Area. In Dec 2022 , the TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc (US) launched new SteraMist products, which include the Select Plus-a hybrid product consisting of the Company's current Surface Select and Environment systems. (The system is 24 volts, allowing for universal outlet usage and convert more of the hydrogen peroxide BIT Solution to hydroxyl radicals thus lowering H2O2 PPM levels allowing for faster turnaround time).

Bio Decontamination Market Advantages:

Effective Pathogen Elimination: Bio decontamination technologies, such as vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP), ozone, and chlorine dioxide, are highly effective in eliminating a wide range of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores. This ensures a thorough and comprehensive decontamination process, reducing the risk of infections and contamination.

Versatility and Application Range: Bio decontamination methods can be applied in various settings, including healthcare facilities, laboratories, pharmaceutical manufacturing, food processing plants, and cleanrooms. They are suitable for decontaminating surfaces, equipment, and even entire rooms or facilities, making them versatile solutions for different industries.

Rapid and Efficient Process: Many bio decontamination technologies offer fast and efficient decontamination cycles, allowing for quick turnaround times and minimal disruption to operations. This is particularly crucial in critical environments where downtime needs to be minimized, such as hospitals and laboratories.

Non-Destructive to Materials: Bio decontamination methods are designed to be non-corrosive and non-damaging to materials and equipment. This ensures that sensitive instruments, electronic devices, and other valuable assets are not compromised during the decontamination process.

Environmental Friendliness: Many bio decontamination technologies are environmentally friendly, utilizing agents that break down into harmless byproducts or leave no residue. This aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability and reduces the impact on the environment.

Compliance with Regulations: Bio decontamination plays a vital role in meeting regulatory requirements and industry standards for cleanliness and safety. By implementing effective bio decontamination measures, organizations can demonstrate their commitment to maintaining high hygiene standards and adherence to regulations.

Overall, the bio decontamination market offers reliable and efficient solutions for pathogen elimination, versatility in applications, rapid and non-destructive processes, environmental friendliness, and compliance with regulations. These advantages make bio decontamination an essential component in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals and maintaining a clean and controlled environment in various industries.

Bio Decontamination market - Report Highlights:

Geographic and Country-level Analysis for 2021-2028: The new edition of the report provides the market size and forecast for each region and their countries. In this edition of the report, the bio decontamination markets for North America (US, Canada ), Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Spain , Italy , and RoE), APAC ( China , India , Japan , and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World ( Latin America and Middle East & Africa ) along with region wise recession impact.

(US, ), ( , , UK, , , and RoE), APAC ( , , , and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World ( and & ) along with region wise recession impact. Changes in the scope of the market: The report's current edition covers the pricing analysis, patent analysis, value chain analysis, supply chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, Porter's analysis, regulatory landscape, trade analysis, technology analysis, and trends/disruptions impacting customers' businesses, Impact of recession, in the market has been added.

Newer and improved representation of financial information: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 for each listed company in graphical representation in a single diagram (instead of multiple tables), for individual companies. This would help to analyze easily, the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue generating region/country, business segment focus in terms of highest revenue generating segment and investment on research and development activities.

Recent Market Developments: Recent developments are helpful to know the market trend and growth strategies adopted by players in the market. The report provides the updated developments in terms of product launches, agreements, expansions etc.

Latest Product portfolio: Tracking Product portfolio updates helps to analyze the new bio decontamination products in the market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Competitive leadership mapping: The key stakeholders and buying criteria, Competitive benchmarking, Vendor Dive Matrix has been added to this version of the report, covering a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering bio decontamination products. The vendors are divided into four categories: Stars, Emerging Leaders, Pervasive Players, and Participants, based on their performance in various criteria. The top vendors operating in the bio decontamination market have been evaluated in this report. Start-ups/SMEs operating in this market have also been analyzed and placed into four categories, namely, Starting Blocks, Progressive Companies, Responsive Companies, and Dynamic Companies, based on their performance in each criterion.

Related Reports:

Sterile Filtration Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Home Healthcare Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Sterilization Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Infection Control Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Surface Disinfectant Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/bio-decontamination-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/bio-decontamination.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets