BIO-TECHNE AND LUNAPHORE ESTABLISH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP THE FIRST FULLY AUTOMATED SAME-SLIDE SPATIAL MULTIOMICS SOLUTION

Bringing together Bio-Techne's gold standard RNAscope™ technology with Lunaphore's multiplex sequential immunofluorescence (seqIF™) COMET™ system to develop a best-in-class end-to-end multiomics workflow.

MINNEAPOLIS and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities, and Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, today announced a strategic partnership to develop the first fully automated spatial multiomics workflow with same-slide hyperplex detection of protein and RNA biomarkers. Designed to provide ultimate flexibility in panel design, the solution will allow researchers to easily combine well-characterized antibodies with gold-standard RNAscope™ in situ hybridization probes to illuminate changes in cell phenotypes and functional states across a wide range of diseases.

Lunaphore's Comet instrument

"Multiomics spatial imaging has the potential to transform our understanding of disease and accelerate the development of novel therapeutics and next generation diagnostics," said Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "Together with Lunaphore, we are excited to bring the power of next-generation spatial multiomics to the research community with a fully automated and scalable end-to-end solution delivering robust performance."

The fully automated multiomics solution will utilize Lunaphore's revolutionary multiplex sequential immunofluorescence (seqIF™) solution portfolio including the COMET™ instrument and SPYRE™ Antibody Panels to provide unmatched tissue morphology, scalability, and reproducibility. Ideal for translational and clinical research applications, the COMET™ easily fits within the standard histology workflow to enable hyperplex protein detection at single-cell and subcellular resolution, leveraging existing libraries of non-conjugated primary antibodies.

RNAscope™ HiPlex technology will be included in the automated workflow to enable visualization of RNA biomarkers with industry leading single-molecule sensitivity and specificity. Backed by over 8,000 peer reviewed publications, RNAscope™ has enabled researchers around the world to uncover new breakthroughs across a wide range of different diseases including cancer, neurodegenerative, and immune mediated diseases. With over 45,000 catalog probes available and fast, expert custom probe design available for any gene or species, researchers will be able to easily design and execute novel multiomics panels to achieve their study goals.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Bio-Techne. RNAscope™ has a very well-established place in spatial transcriptomics and the combination with Lunaphore's fully automated spatial proteomics capabilities will bring an unmatched solution to researchers," said Ata Tuna Ciftlik, CEO at Lunaphore. "The addition of RNAscope™ HiPlex capability into our recently announced COMET™ product suite will help researchers to truly streamline and automate spatial proteomic, transcriptomic, and multiomics assay workflows with push-button automation, eliminating existing manual upfront steps on all three modalities".

An initial view of the proof-of-concept data demonstrating the capability of COMET™ to perform an automated same-slide multiomics assay using RNAscope will be shared by Ata Tuna Ciftlik this evening at the Lunaphore Dinner Symposium in association with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company born in 2014 with the vision of enabling spatial biology in every laboratory. Lunaphore provides solutions based on a game-changing chip technology that can extract spatial proteomic and transcriptomic data from tumors and other tissues, transforming any assay into multiplex spatial biology through a streamlined and easily integrated process. Lunaphore empowers researchers in immunology, immuno-oncology, and neuroscience to push the boundaries of scientific discovery and drug development. Lunaphore's technology enables the identification of biomarker "signatures" with clinical relevance to support the development of diagnostic tools and streamline clinical trials, to ultimately improve patient outcomes. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit https://lunaphore.com.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

