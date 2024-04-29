BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to its customers. Effective May 1, 2024, Bio-Techne will enter into a strategic distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading provider of laboratory products and services, in Europe.

This partnership marks an important collaboration between two industry leaders in the fields of scientific research, diagnostics, and biotechnology. Under this agreement, Thermo Fisher, through the European arm of its Fisher Scientific Channel, will distribute Bio-Techne's extensive portfolio of innovative products, including antibodies, proteins, Immunoassay kits, reagents and enzymes to laboratories and research institutions across Europe.

"We are excited to partner with Thermo Fisher to expand the reach of our products and services throughout Europe," said Kim Kelderman, Bio-Techne's President and Chief Executive Officer. "By leveraging the Fisher Scientific Channel's extensive European distribution network and industry expertise, we aim to enhance support for researchers and accelerate scientific discoveries that address some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today."

Bio-Techne's state-of-the-art products are designed to accelerate research and improve outcomes in areas including cell and gene therapy, immunology, neuroscience, and more. With this collaboration, Thermo Fisher reinforces its commitment to providing customers with access to the latest technologies and expertise, ultimately advancing scientific knowledge and improving human health.

"We are thrilled to forge this partnership with Bio-Techne, a company renowned for its pioneering advancements in the life sciences industry," said Claire Wallace, President Research and Safety Market, Europe at Thermo Fisher. "By adding Bio-Techne's high-quality products to our comprehensive portfolio, we aim to further empower scientists and researchers with the tools they need to drive breakthrough discoveries and advancements in healthcare."

"Thermo Fisher is an ideal partner to accelerate our already strong presence in Europe," said Dr. Peter Schüßler, Vice President and General Manager EMEA. "We are looking forward to the positive impact this relationship will have on the research community, as expanded access to our portfolio of bioactive reagents enables scientific discoveries in the region."

This distribution agreement underscores Thermo Fisher's dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration within the scientific community. Through strategic partnerships with leading companies like Bio-Techne, Thermo Fisher continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for researchers and laboratories across Europe.

For more information about Bio-Techne and its range of products and services, visit our Website.

For more information about the Fisher Scientific Channel in Europe and its comprehensive range of laboratory products and services, visit their Website.

About Bio-Techne:

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact:

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

Fisher Scientific Europe is a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of more than $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

Contact

Lynn Bannatyne, Director, EMEA Communications

[email protected]

+44 7534696216

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation