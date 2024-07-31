BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES NEXT-GENERATION HIGH THROUGHPUT SIMPLE WESTERN SYSTEM

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is pleased to announce the launch of the Leo™ System. This next-generation Simple Western™ instrument offers higher throughput, flexibility, and efficiency over the current Jess™ and Abby™ Simple Western Systems. This state-of-the-art instrument enables simultaneous processing of up to 100 samples in a single 3-hour run, allowing scientists to process more samples in a day. Leo also provides 4-times the experimental size of Jess or Abby to facilitate quantitative assay designs including standard curves, QC samples, blanks, duplicates and reference standards. Leo's enhanced quantitative capabilities empower customers to design rigorous bioanalytical methods for use throughout the drug development process and in submissions to regulatory agencies.

Simple Western instruments are fully automated, capillary western systems designed to resolve proteins based on molecular weight followed by immunodetection. Simple Western Systems replace traditional western blotting workflows by offering improvements in data quality and speed. The enhanced quantitation, reproducibility and throughput Leo now provides makes it possible for scientists to adopt western-based readouts in applications where westerns are not typically used due to inadequate reproducibility and lack of quantitation. Leo offers ELISA-like protein quantitation with the specificity and size resolution of western blotting, enabling new applications for western-based assays ranging from target screening & validation, targeted protein degradation, gene therapy potency assays, clinical biomarker assays, and vaccine development.

"The upcoming introduction of the Leo System reaffirms Bio-Techne's commitment to advancing protein analysis technology. The ability to perform western analysis at this scale is truly game changing and will allow the adoption of Leo as a quantitative immunoassay platform in all stages of drug development and commercialization," commented Will Geist, President of Protein Sciences.

Leo is expected to begin shipping in calendar year 2025.

Get a first look at the Leo System and explore its capabilities at bio-techne.com/leo or click here to watch an introductory video.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact:

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation