BIO-TECHNE ENDS COLLABORATION PROGRAM WITH AKOYA TO AUTOMATE RNASCOPE ON THE PHENOCYCLER FUSION

News provided by

Bio-Techne Corporation

14 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities, today announced that the company will end their collaboration with Akoya Biosciences to co-develop an automated RNAscope™ workflow for use with the PhenoCycler®-Fusion System. The decision was made following best efforts to achieve the intended program goals.

"Bio-Techne remains focused on providing the greatest value to the spatial biology community," said Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "We are actively expanding the capabilities of our gold-standard RNAscope technology to enable greater utility in multiomic spatial applications and plan to accelerate the development and commercialization of the first fully automated and scalable spatial multiomics workflow on the Lunaphore COMET™ system."

Bio-Techne will continue to support its customers utilizing RNAscope assays in conjunction with Opal™ reagents and PhenoImager™ HT systems purchased from Akoya.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,200 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Bio-Techne Investor Contact:
David Clair,
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
612-656-4416
[email protected]

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Also from this source

BIO-TECHNE DECLARES DIVIDEND

BIO-TECHNE RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.