BIO-TECHNE ENDS COLLABORATION PROGRAM WITH AKOYA TO AUTOMATE RNASCOPE ON THE PHENOCYCLER FUSION

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities, today announced that the company will end their collaboration with Akoya Biosciences to co-develop an automated RNAscope™ workflow for use with the PhenoCycler®-Fusion System. The decision was made following best efforts to achieve the intended program goals.

"Bio-Techne remains focused on providing the greatest value to the spatial biology community," said Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "We are actively expanding the capabilities of our gold-standard RNAscope technology to enable greater utility in multiomic spatial applications and plan to accelerate the development and commercialization of the first fully automated and scalable spatial multiomics workflow on the Lunaphore COMET™ system."

Bio-Techne will continue to support its customers utilizing RNAscope assays in conjunction with Opal™ reagents and PhenoImager™ HT systems purchased from Akoya.

