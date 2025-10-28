Bio-Techne Launches ProximityScope™ Assay on the BOND RX platform from Leica Biosystems to Advance Spatial Protein-Protein Interactions Research

Visualizes functional protein-protein interactions directly within fixed tissue at subcellular resolution

Enables simultaneous detection of protein proximity, RNA, and proteins on the same tissue section

Automates spatial multiomic workflows with the BOND RX platform from Leica Biosystems

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents, and diagnostic products, today announced the launch of the ProximityScope™ assay, a groundbreaking spatial solution developed for seamless integration with the BOND RX staining platform from Leica Biosystems. This powerful combination enables researchers to visualize functional protein-protein interactions on fixed tissue with subcellular resolution – bringing Leica's automation excellence from Leica Biosystems to the forefront of spatial biology.

The ProximityScope assay provides a clear, visual signal only when two proteins of interest are physically close, revealing previously inaccessible insights into biological mechanisms. Designed to work in tandem with the BOND RX staining system from Leica Biosystems, the assay also integrates with ACD's RNAscope Multiomic LS kit, enabling enhanced detection of RNA and protein on the same tissue section. This offers scientists a uniquely powerful tool for both discovery and translational research, sparing precious tissue while delivering novel insights.

"The automation of ProximityScope onto the BOND RX platform marks a significant advance in spatial biology," said Karan Arora, Senior Vice President of Advanced Assays, AI, and Pharma Partnerships at Leica Biosystems. "We are proud to partner with Bio-Techne to provide the advanced automation that delivers the scale and consistency researchers need to uncover complex protein-protein interactions and accelerate breakthroughs."

Traditional methods for studying protein interactions, such as bulk pull-down assays or non-spatial proximity assays, lack localization data or require dissociated cells that lose their spatial orientation. ProximityScope addresses this gap by combining high sensitivity with high specificity and low background, providing unparalleled accuracy and confidence in results.

"ProximityScope marks a new frontier in spatial biology, allowing researchers to visualize functional protein interactions with unprecedented clarity and context," said Matt McManus, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Spatial Biology Segment. "By integrating this assay with the BOND RX platform from Leica Biosystems, we are delivering a powerful, automated solution that empowers scientists to decode complex biological systems and speed up therapeutic innovation."

Key applications include visualizing cell-cell interactions for studying immune checkpoints or bispecific antibodies, analyzing cell surface interactions that activate signaling pathways, evaluating antibody-based therapeutics for toxicity and target specificity, and investigating intracellular interactions involved in transcriptional activation.

This new automated multiomic workflow will be featured at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) meeting taking place on November 7-8 in Washington, DC, at Booth 603. To learn more about the ProximityScope assay, please visit www.bio-techne.com/proximityscope-assay.

For Research Use Only. Not For Use in Diagnostic Procedures.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in anatomic and digital pathology solutions. The company offers a comprehensive product range for each step in the pathology process, from sample preparation and staining to imaging and reporting. As the only company to own the full workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, Leica Biosystems is uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each step. The company's mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of its corporate culture. Leica Biosystems is proud to be a Danaher Corporation subsidiary.

