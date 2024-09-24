BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT NEUROSCIENCE 2024-THE SOCIETY FOR NEUROSCIENCE (SfN) ANNUAL MEETING

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced it will showcase its portfolio of solutions advancing neuroscience research at the upcoming annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) at Neuroscience 2024, taking place October 5-9, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

At booth #1165, Bio-Techne will feature its market-leading portfolio of high-quality life science reagents, immunoassays, automated proteomic analytical instruments, and multiomics solutions. These technologies are accelerating research by streamlining biomarker discovery and quantification, optimizing neural cell cultures and organoid models, and transforming drug discovery and screening processes.

In a nanosymposium, Bio-Techne will discuss a study investigating senescence in the aging brain, highlighting the novel RNAscope™ Multiomic LS assay for high-throughput spatial analysis. Additionally, the team will present a poster detailing Bio-Techne's commitment to antibody validation for use on COMETTM, the fully automated, high-throughput, hyperplex spatial biology platform from LunaphoreTM, a Bio-Techne brand.

Bio-Techne will also host a Product Theater presentation in collaboration with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. The presentation will focus on intracellular signaling in Alzheimer's disease, including the use of Simple Western™ automated western technology for protein size characterization and quantification directly in complex samples like cell and tissue lysates. This technology will be further highlighted in a poster presentation from Cell Signaling Technology, demonstrating its use in characterizing iPSC-derived microglial activation.

"We are proud to support the advancement of neuroscience research with our portfolio of innovative proteomic research tools, research reagents, and spatial biology solutions," said Kim Kelderman, Bio-Techne's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Scientists rely on our suite of cutting-edge solutions to further the understanding of neuroscience and other biological processes, enabling the development of next-generation therapies and treatments. We are looking forward to showcasing our solutions at this important conference."

To learn more about Bio-Techne's activities at Neuroscience 2024, visit https://www.bio-techne.com/about/events/SfN.

Bio-Techne Speaker Presentations:

Simple Western™ Capillary Immunoassays: A Game Changer in Elucidating Intracellular Signaling in Alzheimer's Disease

Monday, October 7 at 2:30pm

Presenters: Scott Schachtele, PhD, Product Manager, Neuroscience, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

Charles Haitjema, Senior Research Area Manager, Analytical Solutions Division, Bio-Techne

Location: Exhibit Hall, Aisle 900, Product Theater 1

Investigating Hallmarks of Senescence in the Aging Brain Using a Novel RNA-Protein Multiomic Co-Detection Assay

Wednesday, October 9, 3:00pm - 3:15pm

Presenter: Debia Wakhloo, PhD, Application Scientist, Marketing

Location: MCP Room S106

Bio-Techne Poster Presentations: An Automated Assay for Precise and Sensitive Quantification of pTau217 in Plasma and Cerebrospinal Fluid

Sunday, October 6, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Presenter: Yoav Noam, PhD, Senior Manager, Research & Development

Poster Session: LBA003 – Theme C, Late Breaking Posters

Abstract: 13849

Bridging the Gap in Synaptic Research: Visualizing Neurexin and Neuroligin Interactions Using Multiomic RNAscope Technology

Sunday, October 6, 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Presenter: Debia Wakhloo, PhD, Application Scientist, Marketing

Poster Session: PSTR143 – Biochemical and Molecular Technologies I

Abstract: 5821

Spatial Multiomic Assay for Studying Interneuron Heterogeneity in the Brain

Tuesday, October 8, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Presenter: Anushka Dikshit, PhD, Senior Manager, Applications

Poster Session: LBA009 – Theme I, Late Breaking Posters

Abstract: 13972

Evaluation of IDH1, EGFR, IGF1R and Ki67 Biomarkers in Glioblastoma using Lunaphore COMET™ Platform

Wednesday, October 9, 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Presenter: Alexander Kalyuzhny, PhD, Sr. Manager, Antibody Validation

Poster Session: PSTR444 - Glioblastoma and Other Nervous System Cancers: Mechanisms and Techniques

Abstract: 10867

Poster Presentation, In Collaboration:

Characterization of iPSC-Derived Human Microglial Activation Using Automated, Multiplex Capillary Western Blot Analysis

Sunday, October 6, 10:00am - 11:00am

Presenter: Richard Cho, PhD, Associate Director, Neuroscience, Cell Signaling Technology

Poster Session: PSTR058 - In Vitro Modeling of Neuroinflammation and Neurodegeneration

Abstract: 8455

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation