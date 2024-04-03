BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT THE 2024 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH (AACR) CONFERENCE

MINNEAPOLIS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced it will showcase its portfolio of solutions to advance cancer research from target discovery to cell therapy development at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Bio-Techne will showcase its solutions at booth #541, featuring our market-leading portfolio of high-grade life science reagents, immunoassays, automated proteomic analytical instruments, and multiomics solutions that are enabling new drug discovery research, accelerating immune cell therapy, and supporting the development of better diagnostic tools. We will also be debuting our Journey into the Tumor Microenvironment video experience in our booth this year. We welcome attendees to explore how different cell types in the tumor microenvironment promote tumor escape through this new interactive platform.

Several scientists from the company will be presenting posters at the conference highlighting our in-house studies in the areas of drug discovery research, automated spatial multiomics, and the development of novel diagnostic tools. These include investigations into validating atypical drug combinations, analyzing the tumor microenvironment by integrated RNA and protein profiling with automated spatial multiomics, developing an exosome/cfDNA methylation blood-based screen for colorectal cancer, and monitoring ESR1 mutations by RT-qPCR in longitudinal studies to predict endocrine therapy resistance.

"We are excited to showcase our portfolio of innovative tools, reagents and workflow solutions that enable the scientific discoveries necessary to advance cancer research," said Kim Kelderman, Bio-Techne's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Bio-Techne's portfolio plays a critical role in the development of next-generation cancer therapies, including workflows supporting the emerging class of cell and gene therapies. Our broad presence at AACR will showcase the many roles Bio-Techne plays in catalyzing advances in science and medicine, and ultimately enabling global populations to live healthier and longer lives."

Bio-Techne Poster Presentations:

Validation of Atypical Drug Combinations Identified from Combination Databases

Sunday, April 7th from 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Presenter: Marco Pinheiro, Ph.D.

Poster Section #39, Poster Board #11, Abstract #943

Unveiling the Spatial Dynamics of the Tumor Microenvironment: Integrated RNA and Protein Profiling on the Same Slide through Automated Spatial Multiomics Analysis

Monday, April 8th from 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Presenter: Arec Manoukian, Ph.D.

Poster Section #45, Poster Board #20, Abstract #3797

A Kit Targeting Detection of ESR1 Mutations from Circulating Exosomal RNA and Cell-Free DNA Supports Longitudinal Studies into Endocrine Therapy Resistance in a Broadly Accessible RT-qPCR Format

Tuesday, April 9th from 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Presenter: Sarah Statt, Ph.D.

Poster Section #26, Poster Board #2, Abstract #4626

Exosome Based Multiomics Combined with cfDNA Methylation Reveals Complementary Signatures in Blood Based Liquid Biopsy that Carry Promise for Minimally Invasive Colorectal Cancer Screening

Wednesday, April 10th from 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Presenter: Kyle Manning

Poster Section #51, Poster Board #10, Abstract #LB393

Poster Presentation, In Collaboration

Bladder Cancer Risk Stratification with the Oncuria 10 plex Bead-based Urinalysis Assay Using Three Different Luminex® xMAP Instrumentation Platforms

Monday, April 8th from 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Presenter: Sunao Tanaka, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Scientist, Cedars-Sinai

Poster Section #44, Poster Board #29, Abstract #3773

