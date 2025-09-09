ScaleReady Awards G-Rex® Grants to Support Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing in California

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleReady, in collaboration with Wilson Wolf Manufacturing, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) and CellReady, today announced that eight (8) G-Rex Grants, totaling nearly $2 million in support, have been awarded to awardees of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) Manufacturing Network (INFR5) program.

CIRM has developed a unique funding opportunity for non-profit academic GMP manufacturing facilities to enhance operations and to establish productive partnerships with industry and non-profit stakeholders to further establish California as a world leading hub of cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing.

"CIRM's California Manufacturing Network initiative recognizes the integral role that California academic manufacturing facilities play in advancing the development of innovative cell and gene therapies. We applaud the CIRM awardees for securing G-Rex grants to further advance the development of cost-effective cell therapy manufacturing platforms for patients," said Dr. Shyam Patel, Associate Vice President of Preclinical Development at CIRM.

"It's gratifying to know that the G-Rex manufacturing platform is being widely adopted by California's prestigious academic manufacturing facilities that are pursuing groundbreaking cell and gene therapy discoveries, clinical trials, and drug product approvals," said John Wilson, CEO of Wilson Wolf and co-inventor of G-Rex.

The following G-Rex Grants were awarded to these CIRM INFR5 Recipients:

Dr. Dan Kaufman , Professor of Medicine and Director of the Cell Therapy Program at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), was awarded a $125,000 G-Rex Grant to support the development of a novel G-Rex® based production system to manufacture novel virus-like particles for in vivo immune cell engineering.





ScaleReady's G-Rex Grant Program is a $40M initiative to advance the state of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) development and manufacturing by awarding individual Grant Awards worth up to $300,000. G-Rex Grant Recipients also gain access to exclusive support from ScaleReady's growing consortium of G-Rex Grant Partners who bring best-in-class tools and technologies as well as unparalleled knowledge and expertise in the areas of cGMP manufacturing, quality and regulatory affairs, CGT business operations, and more.

Importantly, ScaleReady has just introduced yet another FREE program to accelerate the universal presence of highly efficient and scalable CGT manufacturing. Under this program ScaleReady has partnered with Hanson Wade to launch an event series called LEAN Cell & Gene™. All CGT entities are invited to attend and will learn how to systematically identify and eliminate waste, stabilize business operations, increase drug product quality and supply, and develop a LEAN approach to cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing.

For more information about LEAN Cell & Gene™, please use this link to register for the free event series.

For more information about the G-Rex® Grant Program, please contact i[email protected].

Disclaimer: Reference to CIRM or its awardees in this announcement does not constitute or imply endorsement of ScaleReady or its products by CIRM.

About ScaleReady

ScaleReady provides the field of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) with a G-Rex centric manufacturing platform that enables the world's most practical, flexible, scalable, and affordable CGT drug product development and manufacturing.

The G-Rex manufacturing platform is currently used by a rapidly growing list of over 800 organizations and is producing drug products for approximately 50% of CGT clinical trials as well as 5 commercially approved CGT drugs.

CGT entities relying on the breadth and scope of ScaleReady's expertise can expect to save years of time and millions of dollars on the path to CGT commercialization.

About Wilson Wolf Manufacturing

Wilson Wolf (www.wilsonwolf.com) is dedicated to simplifying cell and gene-modified cell (CGT) therapy research, process development, and manufacturing. This is being accomplished through its scalable G-Rex technology, which is used throughout the world in CGT applications ranging from basic research to commercial drug production.

Wilson Wolf's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® device at a time.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex® Bioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at:, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

About CellReady LLC

CellReady is the world's first and only G-Rex centric contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in G-Rex based cell and gene-modified cell therapy development and manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of services to support the development and commercialization of these therapies.

CellReady's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® process at a time.

