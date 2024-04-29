BIOCARE, INC. APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

James Frary as CEO and Michael Kody as COO Join Forces in Leadership Roles

TEMPE, Ariz., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, a leading specialty pharmaceutical distribution partner comprised of BioCareSD and LogiCare3PL, today announced the appointment of James Frary as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Michael Kody as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Linda Matthews, who has served as BioCare's CEO for over 25 years, will be retiring at the end of the year and will continue to serve as an advisor to the organization.

"James' tenure as BioCare's Chairman of the Board of Directors over the past two years has been invaluable to me and the company," said Linda Matthews. "His partnership and dedication have been instrumental in driving our success, and I am excited about the future for BioCare under his leadership."

Mr. Frary brings over two decades of experience in the healthcare industry, most recently as CEO of US Acute Care Solutions, and before that, President of AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group. Mr. Frary joined the Board of Directors for BioCare as Chairman in 2022 and has worked closely with management on the company's growth strategy. Mr. Frary holds a BA in Economics from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I am honored to lead BioCare, where we will continue to focus on advancing the specialty distribution model and delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to better serve our partners and customers," said Mr. Frary. "I am excited to also welcome Michael Kody as our COO. His distinguished background and exceptional leadership uniquely qualifies him to steer our operations and propel BioCare's ongoing growth and success."

Mr. Kody joins BioCare with over 20 years of diverse pharmaceutical leadership and extensive expertise in the healthcare sector. He most recently served as CFO of PAI Pharm. Prior to that, he served as Division President of Prasco Healthcare Service, and Senior Vice President at AmersourceBergen. He has consulted for numerous brand, biotech, and generic pharmaceutical manufacturers, and played a pivotal role as a key influencer for industry trade groups, advocating on crucial industry topics at both state and federal levels. Mr. Kody holds a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan and possesses his CPA certification.

"BioCare has a culture of patient care and service excellence. This culture evolved from a nonprofit that began to distribute blood derivatives almost 50 years ago. I am honored to embark on this journey with James, and to collaborate with our talented BioCare team and business partners to lead the company towards the next generation of service excellence," said Mr. Kody. "I am proud of our history and excited for the future."

About BioCare

BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare comprises BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies and LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services. In 2023, BioCare was named to the Financial Times List of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, and the Inc. Power Partners Award list. For more information, please visit www.biocare-us.com.

