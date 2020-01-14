Biodegradable Cups Market Insights & Opportunities; 2017-2019, 2023 & 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Cups - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biodegradable Cups Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



Increasing alertness regarding the adverse effects of plastic, constant efforts by governments to reduce the use of non-biodegradable packaging and constant efforts of manufacturers to introduce advanced biodegradable cups are the factors driving the market growth.



However, the high costs associated with biodegradable cups as compared to the traditional disposables may hinder the market growth.



By Material, the Bio-plastics segment is likely to witness huge demand during the forecast period due its wide range of applications. Among bio-plastics, the scope of Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) is growing rapidly. It decomposes naturally into water and carbon dioxide.



Based on geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the stringent law implications by the government and consumer concern over health and hygiene.



Some of the key players profiled in the Biodegradable Cups Market include Genpak, Pactiv LLC, Lollicup USA Inc, Huhtamaki Oyj, The Cup Folk, Benders Paper Cup Company, Biopak Pty Ltd , Bio Futura B.V, Fabri-Kal, Dart Container Corporation, Good Start Packaging, Colpac Ltd, BVO International GmbH, Go-Pak UK LTD, and Scyphus Limited.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Biodegradable Cups Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bio-plastics

5.2.1 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

5.2.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.3 Paper



6 Global Biodegradable Cups Market, By Capacity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Above 20 oz.

6.3 15 - 20 oz.

6.4 8 - 14 oz.

6.5 Up to 7 oz.



7 Global Biodegradable Cups Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Double Wall

7.3 Single Wall



8 Global Biodegradable Cups Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Beverages

8.2.1 Ice-cream

8.2.2 Hot

8.2.3 Cold

8.3 Food

8.3.1 Sauces & Dressings

8.3.2 Confectionary

8.3.3 Spreads



9 Global Biodegradable Cups Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food Service Outlets

9.2.1 Hotels

9.2.2 Cafe

9.2.3 Quick Service Restaurants

9.3 Household

9.4 Institutional

9.4.1 Malls & Multiplexes

9.4.2 Educational & Public Institutions

9.4.3 Private Institutes



10 Global Biodegradable Cups Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Genpak

12.2 Pactiv LLC

12.3 Lollicup USA Inc.

12.4 Huhtamaki Oyj

12.5 The Cup Folk

12.6 Benders Paper Cup Company

12.7 Biopak Pty Ltd.

12.8 Bio Futura B.V.

12.9 Fabri-Kal

12.10 Dart Container Corporation

12.11 Good Start Packaging

12.12 Colpac Ltd.

12.13 BVO International GmbH

12.14 Go-Pak UK Ltd.

12.15 Scyphus Limited



