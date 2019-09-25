Biodynamic, Natural and Organic---What's the Difference?

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A few years ago, natural and organic beauty products had a devoted, but limited following. Today, the market is deluged with brands making claims that range from "green" to "clean," but it's difficult to determine what the terms mean, let alone what is truly natural and/or organic.

Organic strictly refers to product ingredients grown without pesticides, chemicals or artificial fertilizers. An organic product must have a minimum of 70% organic ingredients.

Both organic and Biodynamic farming methods to grow ingredients emphasize soil health and prohibit the use of synthetic chemicals - but Biodynamic goes one step further. Biodynamic farmers consider the farm a living organism that is self-contained and self-sufficient: it is a closed loop that depends very little on human intervention. Unlike organic farms, which are permitted the use of imported organic materials, such as fertilizer sourced from another farm, the Biodynamic farm must meet its needs from within. Biodynamic farmers use a variety of regenerative techniques including crop rotation, composting, interplanting and seed saving to ensure a farm's health and longevity. Biodynamic methods enhance the quality of ingredients , grown in harmony with the seasons and reduce environmental impact. For skin care, this means pure and potent ingredients that are even higher in vitamins, nutrients and active compounds.

Demeter Biodynamic® certification for skin care products is the most stringent standard in the world, which is why there are very few skin care companies like Eminence Organic Skin Care that attain it.

