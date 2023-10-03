Spread Holiday Cheer with Eminence Organics' Limited-Edition Gift Sets

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning professional skin care brand Eminence Organic Skin Care is spreading joy this holiday season with two limited edition gift sets that are perfect for anyone on your list: the Mix & Masque Trio Gift Set and the Rosehip Oil & Gua Sha Gift Set. Featuring award-winning and best-selling products, these seasonal sets pair together to elevate any skin care routine.

Mix & Masque Trio Gift Set ($48)

Customize your glow with this limited edition set featuring three of Eminence Organics' masks, the Eight Greens Phyto Masque , Strawberry Rhubarb Masque , and Bamboo Age Corrective Masque . Use each mask individually to reap its benefits or match in multiple ways to create the perfect masking ritual to target your skin's unique needs. Mix, layer or use masks one after another to reveal beautiful, glowing skin. Benefits include a noticeably hydrated, rejuvenated and restored complexion.

Rosehip Oil & Gua Sha Gift Set ($118)

Discover an ultra-relaxing ritual that brings out the best in your skin. Eminence's award-winning Rosehip Triple C+E Firming Oil pairs beautifully with a soothing gua sha massage practice to leave skin feeling soft, plump and invigorated. Inspired by traditional Chinese massage practice, this limited edition gua sha tool made from green aventurine massages the face, neck and décolleté for visibly de-puffed and refreshed skin.

Each luxurious gift set is available now on www.eminenceorganics.com or at a spa near you. To locate your nearest spa, visit www.eminenceorganics.com/spa-locator.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care:

Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over 60 countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future™ initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 24 million trees to date.

PR CONTACT: Pierce Mattie Communications

Sonya Hartland, [email protected]

SOURCE Eminence Organic Skin Care