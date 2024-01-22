Eminence Organics Celebrates 15 Years as Favorite Skin Care Line for Industry Professionals and Milestone of 25 Million Trees Planted

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional skin care brand Eminence Organic Skin Care further solidified its industry leadership in 2023. The natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care company was recognized for numerous milestones and accomplishments as it continues to raise the bar for the professional skin care industry.

For an unprecedented 15 years in a row, Eminence Organic Skin Care was voted "Favorite Skin Care Line" and "Favorite Company for Product Education" by skin care professionals and spa industry decision-makers in American Spa's Professional Choice Awards. In addition, Eminence Organics was also voted "Favorite Body Care Line," "Favorite Brightening Line" and "Favorite Natural Line" in the coveted awards.

Eminence Organics' industry recognition didn't stop there, with 12 of the company's products winning 21 total industry awards in 2023, including:

The beauty industry also recognized the brand's efficacious products with the following awards:

Winning products include the brand's coveted Yuzu Solid Body Oil , Monoi Age Corrective Night Cream for Face and Neck, Kombucha Microbiome Balancing Essence, and Facial Recovery Oil .

Through its well-known Forests for the Future™ Program, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold. This program enables the development of rural communities, empowering local people to restore their environment, grow their food, earn a sustainable income, and build a future for themselves, their families, and their communities. As of December 2023, Eminence Organics reached an incredible milestone of 25 million trees planted through Forests for the Future™.

The brand's philanthropic efforts continued through the Eminence Kids Foundation, which reached the milestone of over 175,000 organic meals donated to sick children and their families.

To explore Eminence Organics' award-winning products and learn more about its charitable initiatives, please visit www.eminenceorganics.com.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care:

Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over 60 countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques, and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future™ initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 25 million trees to date.

