BIOENERGY DEVCO NAMED 2024 ENERGY COMPANY OF THE YEAR

The company has been recognized by the Sustainability Delivery Awards for its pioneering anaerobic digestion bioenergy center in Jessup, MD

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco , a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems, has been named the winner of the Sustainability Delivery Awards Energy Company of the Year, honoring their innovative work towards a green energy transition, supporting a more sustainable future for all.

Environment Analyst's Sustainability Delivery Awards recognize ESG innovation, achievement, and leadership and celebrate those organizations which have made significant advances in progressing towards a sustainable transformation and achieving climate and net zero goals. The announcement was made last night at a ceremony in Boston.

"We are honored and grateful to be recognized as 2024 Energy Company of the Year by the Sustainability Delivery Awards," said Nick Thomas, CEO of Bioenergy Devco. "It is gratifying to receive an award recognizing the efforts and dedication of our team, our advanced anaerobic digestion technology that contributes to a circular economy, and our commitment to developing the next generation of energy infrastructure. We are also fortunate to collaborate with exceptional partners like Baltimore Gas & Electric, who are progressive leaders in embracing renewable energy in the state of Maryland."

Bioenergy Devco was named Energy Company of the Year for its pioneering organics recycling facility in Jessup, Maryland. This accolade follows the company's recent recognition by the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, honoring Bioenergy Devco's leadership, innovation and commitment to sustainable business practices.



The groundbreaking Maryland Bioenergy Center, operating at its full capacity of 120,000 tons per year, utilizes anaerobic digestion to convert food waste into renewable natural gas and nutrient-rich soil amendment. The facility generates over 300,000 MMBtu to power over 7,000 homes and abates CO2 emissions equivalent to removing 19,000 gasoline cars annually.

The award-winning Maryland Bioenergy Center embodies a solutions-driven system that delivers benefits to a diverse range of stakeholders, including the food industry, municipalities, and waste haulers. By offering an innovative and cost-effective organic waste recycling solution, the facility partners with food producers and processors to enhance sustainability, reduce disposal costs, and meet corporate responsibility goals. This partnership extends to state and local governments, supporting broader zero-waste initiatives while fostering the creation of local green jobs and economic growth.

The Environment Analyst-led, independent judging panel includes industry experts and analysts, and is headed by Environment Analyst's Managing Director Ross Griffiths. This year's guest judges include Lucy Bradbury, Global ESG Training & Development Lead at AECOM; Jordana Vasquez, Senior Manager, Climate Resilience & Equity at Resilient Cities Network; Edward Brauer, Senior Hydraulic Engineer, St. Louis District & Riverine Practice Lead, Engineering With Nature® Program at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and Anjuliee Mittelman, PhD., Environmental Engineer at the US DoT Volpe Center.

About Bioenergy Devco

Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Its proven technology harnesses naturally occurring biological processes and provides scalable solutions to help communities and businesses transform their organic waste. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, BTS Biogas Srl, Bioenergy Devco has built over 250 facilities and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide. Its anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from organic waste.

