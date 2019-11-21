Bioenergy DevCo to Purchase Perdue AgriRecycle Organic Soil Composting Facility in Delaware

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy DevCo (BDC), a leading global developer of anaerobic digestion facilities that create renewable energy and healthy soil products from organic material, announced today that it has entered a 20-year partnership with Perdue Farms for the supply of organic material from Perdue processing facilities as well as the purchase and management of the Perdue AgriRecycle organic soil composting facility located near Seaford, Delaware.

"Our commitment to environmental stewardship is stronger than ever. We see this partnership as an opportunity to further expand on the work we've done so far," said Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms. "With Bioenergy, we have found a partner that enables us to be more sustainable, create cost-savings, and help produce renewable energy while continuing to address soil health and nutrient management in the environmentally sensitive Chesapeake Bay watershed."

The AgriRecycle facility is currently permitted to compost 30,000 tons of poultry processing and hatchery byproducts from poultry operations, and poultry litter from poultry farms located on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Under the terms of the agreement with Perdue Farms, BDC will purchase the existing composting facility and operate it while working within the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Sussex County permits process to construct an anaerobic digester at the site. The anaerobic digestion process will transition the poultry processing byproducts to both renewable natural gas and an organic soil amendment while continuing to support the compost facility.

"Our mission is to make sure anaerobic digestion becomes the de facto solution for managing organic material in the United States, and the Perdue AgriRecycle facility, which is already composting at a large scale, is the perfect venue to showcase the potential for this technology," said Shawn Kreloff, founder and CEO of BDC. "The use of anaerobic digestion, combined with enhanced composting of organic material, reinforces Perdue's ongoing commitment to driving economic development in the region and adopting innovative solutions that are good for the environment and the bottom line."

BDC's proposed anaerobic digestion (AD) facility will be capable of processing a range of organic material from local poultry farmers and processors including Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF), hatchery byproducts and poultry litter. In addition to the production of truly renewable natural gas, the AD process creates a virtually odor free digestate, a natural soil amendment considered a Class A compost that will be used to enhance the site's existing compost production. Working hand-in-hand, compost and AD technologies bring environmental benefits to the poultry industry and its byproducts and will produce a reliable supply of clean renewable natural gas – a highly sought-after resource valued by utilities, communities and companies.

"We believe the relationship between Perdue and BDC offers a large-scale opportunity to create a truly consistent source of clean, renewable natural gas in a sustainable way that will benefit the industry and the environment for years to come," said BDC's Shawn Kreloff. "The ability to finance, design, build and operate a facility like AgriRecycle that includes both AD and compost options for managing organic material makes BDC an essential asset not only to Perdue but the poultry industry and the communities on Delmarva where it does business."

Anaerobic Digestion offers an alternative to traditional methods of waste management that release harmful greenhouse gasses or pollute natural environments. BDC, with the support of its investors Newlight Partners and Sagewind Capital, brings to the table a proven and unique anaerobic digestion technology with a 20-year track record of global success. Anaerobic digesters use a natural process driven by microorganisms to biodegrade organic materials in a closed system, which naturally transforms organics to create truly renewable natural gas, as well as an organic soil amendment digestate, which is high in nutrients. BDC works closely with municipalities and companies with large volumes of organic material, such as industrial agriculture producers, to help them efficiently, cleanly and affordably dispose of those materials while producing renewable energy and healthier soils.

About Bioenergy DevCo

Bioenergy DevCo is a world leader in the finance, design, construction, engineering, and operation of anaerobic digestion facilities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary BTS Biogas, BDC can insure and guarantee facility performance of its more than 220 facilities worldwide. Anaerobic Digestion is a powerful technology that naturally breaks down organic wastes, which would otherwise typically be headed for incineration, crowded landfills, or worst of all, left to pollute local environments and instead turns the waste into renewable natural gas and an organic soil amendment. By seeing challenges as opportunities, BDC uses anaerobic digestion as an environmentally sound means of creating a true source of renewable energy while processing organic wastes and reducing air, water, and soil pollution in local communities. Based in Howard County, MD, BDC is currently developing four facilities in the United States. For more information visit www.bioenergydevco.com.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., and the company is the leader in organic chicken in the U.S., and Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company. As we approach our 100th anniversary in 2020, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey and pork, and in USDA-certified organic chicken. Learn more at www.perduefarms.com.

