BioFlorida Announces Appointment of Dr. Anthony Japour, CEO of iTolerance, Inc., as Chair of the Southeast Chapter

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFlorida, Inc. ("BioFlorida"), Florida's preeminent life sciences association, is excited to announce the appointment of Anthony Japour, CEO of iTolerance, Inc. ("iTolerance"), as Southeast Chapter Chair, effective December 15, 2025. In this role, Dr. Japour will help advance BioFlorida's mission to connect, convene and elevate the life sciences ecosystem across one of Florida's most dynamic regions.

BioFlorida's chapter structure supports localized engagement across the state, bringing together companies, researchers, investors and economic development partners to showcase regional strengths and accelerate collaboration. As Southeast Chapter Chair, Dr. Japour will work closely with BioFlorida leadership and regional stakeholders to strengthen programming, foster connections and support continued growth in the Southeast Florida life sciences community.

"Anthony brings deep experience across biotechnology and large pharmaceutical organizations, along with a strong understanding of what it takes to build and scale innovation," said Mark Glickman, president and CEO of BioFlorida. "His leadership and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to support the Southeast region's rapidly expanding life sciences footprint and ensure BioFlorida remains a catalyst for collaboration, visibility and growth statewide."

BioFlorida's Southeast Chapter is one of multiple chapters across the state, each designed to highlight regional assets while advancing BioFlorida's broader mission to support the life sciences industry through visibility, industry insights, education, networking, policy advocacy and capital and growth opportunities.

"I am honored to be appointed Chair of BioFlorida's Southeast Chapter," said Dr. Japour. "BioFlorida plays a vital role in championing Florida's life sciences ecosystem, supporting innovation across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, health technology, and academic research. Throughout iTolerance's growth, BioFlorida has provided a valuable platform to raise awareness and connect with life sciences leaders across the region. The Southeast is home to a rapidly expanding network of scientific talent, entrepreneurial energy, and world-class institutions, and I look forward to working closely with BioFlorida's leadership and local stakeholders to accelerate growth, foster collaboration, and continue building an environment where life sciences companies can thrive and deliver meaningful impact for patients and healthcare systems worldwide."

For more information about BioFlorida, visit bioflorida.com.

About BioFlorida

From Concept to Consumer, BioFlorida is the premier source for supporting Florida's life sciences industry, representing a diverse range of sectors including BioPharma, MedTech, Digital Health, Health Systems, and supporting organizations. We provide comprehensive resources and advocacy while fostering a thriving community that leads in innovation, delivering groundbreaking solutions that benefit patients.

BioFlorida's value-driven membership supports the life sciences ecosystem through increased Visibility, Industry Insights, Education & Information, Networking & Events, Cost Savings, Policy & Advocacy, and Capital & Growth Opportunities.

By connecting Florida's life sciences industry with local, national, and global opportunities, BioFlorida plays a vital role in driving innovation and growth, positioning the state as a leader in the field.

About iTolerance, Inc.

iTolerance is a regenerative medicine company developing technologies to enable tissue, organoid or cell therapy without requiring life-long immunosuppression. Leveraging its proprietary biotechnology-derived Streptavidin-FasL fusion protein/biotin-PEG microgel (SA-FasL microgel) platform technology, iTOL-100, iTolerance is advancing a pipeline of programs using both allogenic cadaveric and stem cell-derived pancreatic islets to potentially cure Type 1 diabetes. Utilizing iTOL-100 to induce local immune tolerance, the Company is developing its lead indication as a potential cure for Type 1 Diabetes without the need for life-long immunosuppression. Additionally, the Company is developing iTOL-201 for treating liver failure by utilizing hepatocytes and iTOL-401 as a nanoparticle formulation for large organ transplants without the need for life-long immunosuppression. For more information, please visit itolerance.com.

