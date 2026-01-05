ProChile and BioFlorida Announce Strategic Partnership

Public-Private Alliance to Advance International Collaboration Between Chile and Florida's Life Sciences Ecosystems

MIAMI and SANTIAGO, Chile, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProChile, the Chilean government agency responsible for promoting the country's exports of goods and services, and BioFlorida, Florida's preeminent life sciences association, are proud to announce the signing of a strategic partnership designed to strengthen international ties and advance mutual opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and growth within the life sciences sector.

Recognizing the global nature of the life sciences industry and the transformative potential of cross-border collaboration, both organizations have established a public-private alliance focused on fostering connections between Chile's emerging life sciences companies and Florida's world-class innovation ecosystem. This agreement creates a platform for knowledge transfer, business development, and strategic networking that will benefit members of both organizations while promoting economic growth in both regions.

"This agreement marks an important step in strengthening collaboration between Chile and Florida's life sciences ecosystems," said Claudia Serrer Urrutia, Trade Commissioner of ProChile in Miami. "By partnering with BioFlorida, we are building a bridge for the exchange of best practices, institutional cooperation, and meaningful connections between our organizations and our companies, placing innovation at the center of this shared agenda. Our goal is to create the foundations that allow Chilean and U.S. companies to learn from one another, explore future opportunities, and contribute to the long-term, sustainable growth of both ecosystems."

"We're excited to partner with ProChile to expand international opportunities for Florida's life sciences community," said Mark Glickman, President and CEO of BioFlorida. "This partnership with ProChile opens new doors for our members to connect with Chile's growing life sciences ecosystem and expands opportunities for knowledge sharing, business development, and strategic collaboration. By building bridges between Florida and Chile, we're strengthening both regions' positions as global leaders in health innovation and creating pathways for companies to access new markets, resources, and partnerships that drive meaningful impact."

The Collaboration Agreement outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation across multiple areas. ProChile and BioFlorida will facilitate knowledge transfer opportunities by promoting the exchange of best practices between trade associations and industry groups from both Chile and the United States. Chilean companies will gain access to key BioFlorida events, including the organization's Annual Conference, providing critical exposure and integration opportunities within Florida's life sciences ecosystem.

Through this partnership, Chilean startups and scaleups will have access to investor panels, pitch sessions, and curated introductions to relevant U.S. stakeholders, helping accelerate market entry and visibility in the American life sciences sector. The agreement also positions ProChile as a key partner in international innovation collaboration, enhancing Chile's presence in Florida's life sciences ecosystem while strengthening BioFlorida's role as a convener of global partnerships.

Through coordinated efforts and shared objectives, ProChile and BioFlorida will work together to support companies at all stages of development, from early-stage startups to established industry leaders, in building connections that drive commercialization and economic impact.

About ProChile

ProChile is the Chilean government agency responsible for promoting the country's exports of goods and services, contributing to economic growth through internationalization and trade diversification. Through its extensive network of regional and international offices, ProChile supports inclusive foreign trade initiatives, gender-inclusive economic participation, foreign investment, and tourism, all aimed at strengthening Chile's global presence.

For more information, visit: https://www.prochile.gob.cl

About BioFlorida

From Concept to Consumer, BioFlorida is the premier source for supporting Florida's life sciences industry, representing a diverse range of sectors including BioPharma, MedTech, Digital Health, Health Systems, and supporting organizations. We provide comprehensive resources and advocacy while fostering a thriving community that leads in innovation, delivering groundbreaking solutions that benefit patients.

BioFlorida's value-driven membership supports the life sciences ecosystem through increased Visibility, Industry Insights, Education & Information, Networking & Events, Cost Savings, Policy & Advocacy, and Capital & Growth Opportunities.

By connecting Florida's life sciences industry with local, national, and global opportunities, BioFlorida plays a vital role in driving innovation and growth, positioning the state as a leader in the field.

SOURCE BioFlorida