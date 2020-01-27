BioIVT Appointed Worldwide Distributor of upcyte® Products for Use in In-vitro Drug Discovery and Development Studies

WESTBURY, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a leading provider of research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, today announced that it has been selected by upcyte® technologies GmbH as the exclusive commercial worldwide distributor of its cell products and media, including cells derived from hepatocytes and liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs).

"We are pleased to be able to provide our clients with upcyte hepatic cells, which can be used for predictive toxicology evaluations and screening studies, and nicely complement our portfolio of primary hepatocytes and other liver products for in-vitro research," said BioIVT Senior Vice President, ADME-Tox Dr. Chris Black. "Having these cells as part of our product portfolio allows us to better serve our clients and remain the leader in high-quality innovative products for in-vitro models."

upcyte® technologies GmbH employs a viral gene transfer system to provoke primary cells to reproduce rapidly. It permits the controlled and reversible bypass of cell cycle control mechanisms without inducing immortalization, uncontrolled growth or altering certain relevant tissue-specific characteristics.

upcyte® hepatic cells offer several advantages: they are easier to culture than other cells which are commonly used for this application (e.g. HepaRG cells) and allow researchers to work with numerous hepatic cell lots from different donors.

"Our global clients recognize BioIVT's extensive inventory of high-quality liver cells. Through our new partnership, we will be able to increase the quantity and range of hepatic cells available to meet researchers' evolving needs," said upcyte Managing Director Astrid Nörenberg.

BioIVT and upcyte will co-host a one-hour webinar describing how to use expanded primary human LSECs to evaluate hepatotoxicity risks at 11:00 a.m. ET on Feb. 20. Interested persons can register for this complimentary event at https://hubs.ly/H0mKjRl0.

About BioIVT

BioIVT is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. Our PHASEZERO® Research Services team works collaboratively with clients to provide target and biomarker validation, phenotypic assays to characterize novel therapeutics, clinical assay development and in vitro hepatic modeling solutions. And as the premier supplier of hepatic products, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly-discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.

